Derry Area boys and girls swimming teams lost to Indiana in Class AA, Section 4 meets Thursday.
Derry Area boys fell to Indiana 78-57, while the girls edged closer to the Indians, but still fell short at 94-83.
Chase Marco placed first in the 100-yard backstroke for Derry Area with a time of 1:14, with teammate Dylan Cowan taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17. Also, for the Trojans, Gavin Bates scored a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
In relay competition, the Trojans scored two first-place finishes. The team of Zander Cramer, Cameron Humberger, Marco and Bates won the 200-yard freestyle relay. Avery Haake, Humberger, Bates and Cowan won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Derry Area girls won in three singles races and two relay competitions. Chole Buhite won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17, while teammates Gianna Gruska won the 200-yard freestyle and Regan Repak took the 100-yard freestyle in :58. Makenzie Eades, Buhite, Gruska and Repak won the 200-yard freestyle relay with in 1:49 and the same team took the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:10.
