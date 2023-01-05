The Derry Area swimming/diving teams traveled to Ligonier Valley for a meet on Wednesday.
The Derry Area swimming/diving teams traveled to Ligonier Valley for a meet on Wednesday.
The Derry Area boys fell to Ligonier Valley 62-50.
Derry’s first-place finishers were as follows:
Chase Marco, 100 free, 100 back; Cameron Humberger, 500 free.
The Derry girls defeated Ligonier Valley 83-53.
Derry’s first-place finishers are as follows:
200 Free: Chloe Buhite, 200 free; Sophia Doherty, 200 IM, 110 fly; Madison Repak, 50 free; Regan Repak, 100 free; Madison Repak, Gianna Gruska, Regan Repak and Buhite 200 free relay.
