Mount Pleasant Area swept host Derry Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 swimming and diving meet on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings defeated Derry Area, 103-81, while the Mount Pleasant Area boys defeated the Trojans, 91-27.
The Derry Area girls won five out of 12 events, including two relays. The Viking boys won all 10 events.
Derry Area’s Chloe Buhite captured the 200 individual medley and Lauren Angus won the 50 free. Ali Cowan also placed first in diving.
Derry Area topped the 200 medley relay with the winning team of Buhite, Angus, Emily Bolish and Makenzie Eades. Buhite, Angus, Eades and Keely Siko also took the 200 freestyle relay.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Reegan Brown won two events, including the 200 free and 100 fly. McKenna Mizikar captured the 100 free; Morgan Baughman won the 500 free; Krista Polanofsky topped the 100 backstroke, and Sara Jo Gardner took the 100 breaststroke.
Brown, Gardner, Trinity Graft and Ashlyn Hornick placed first in the 400 freestyle relay.
On the boys side, Joe Barrick captured the 200 and 500 free. Andy Davis took the 50 free; Daniel Lynch won the 100 fly; Ben Fisher topped the 100 free; Joseph Christofano notched the 100 backstroke, and Brendon Korpiel secured the 100 breaststroke.
Fisher, Lynch, Korpiel and Davis captured the 200 medley relay. The same group prevailed in the 200 freestyle relay, while Barrick, Fisher, Lynch and Matthew Koch finished first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Derry Area travels to Burrell this evening for a 6 p.m. meet.
