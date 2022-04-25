The Derry Area baseball team upped its record to (6-2) after a tournament sweep Saturday at the Homer-Center Classic.
In its opening game, the Trojans would hand host Homer-Center a 12-3 loss. In its second game, Derry Area battled Blacklick Valley to an 8-4 victory.
Senior Jake Watson pitched two scoreless inning’s and sophomore Colin Bush closed the door as the Trojan baseball team erased an early deficit to win game one of the Homer-Center Classic baseball tournament.
Tne Trojans fell behind 2-1 after an inning, and 3-2 after three, but picked up two runs in the top-of-the-fourth inning to take the lead all after two outs. Ashton Beighley singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Jonathan Hugus then singled him home and stole second base. He would score on a throwing error by the Wildcat catcher.
Derry Area added to its lead by scoring two more in the fifth inning. Ryan Hood walked and Nick Thomas reached on a error. Noah Cymmerman provided an RBI groundout and Thomas would score on another Homer-Center miscue to give the Trojans the 6-3 lead.
In the seventh, the Trojans got six runs on three hits. The Wildacts would commit three more errors in the inning wrapped around a double from Beighley and singles by Cymmerman and Bush to make it a 12-3 game.
Beighley was the only Trojan who finished with two hits while Hood and Thomas each scored twice.
The Wildcats could only muster three hits of Trojan pitchers in the loss.
The Trojans defeated Blacklick Valley 8-4 in a see-saw battle second game of the tournament. Derry Area led 2-1 after two innings, but the Vikings would tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning by plating a single run.
Derry Area scored twice in the fifth inning as Ryan Hood doubled with one out and scored on a Noah Cymmerman single. Brayden Mickinac, then, doubled home Brady Angus to give the Trojans a 4-2 advantage, but the Vikings would answer with a two spot in the bottom of the inning to make it a 4-4 contest.
The Trojans would break the game open in the seventh inning, scoring four times. Roman Fridley and Hood smacked back-to-back singles. Cymmerman then clubbed a double driving in two runs to make it 6-4. Brayden Mickinac would add an RBI single and freshman John Wasnick produced a sacrifice fly to give DA an 8-4 lead.
Ashton Beighley, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief shut the door in the bottom of the inning and picked up the win. Trojan pitchers Fridley, William Hugus and Beighley allowed just three hits in the game.
The Trojans return to section play Monday at Deer Lakes. They are currently sitting in second place with a (3-1) section mark, game time is 3:45 p.m.
Derry Area 12 Homer-Center 3
ab r h ab r h
Hauser 4 0 1 Saiani 2 1 0 Gray 1 0 0 Dunn 4 2 1 Mickinac 4 0 1 Bell 4 2 1 Hood 1 2 1 Krejocic 3 0 1 Thomas 4 2 0 Palmer 2 0 1 Cymmerman 4 1 1 Ruddock 2 0 0 Fridley 4 1 1 Householder 2 0 0 Bush 3 1 1 Bekina 0 0 0 Watson 1 1 0 Clevenger 4 0 0 Beighley 4 2 2 Roser 3 0 0 Hugus 4 1 1 Arone 0 0 0 Cecchini 0 0 0 Rowland 2 0 0 Totals 34 12 9 Totals 25 3 3
DA 110 220 6 — 1293 HC 201 000 0 — 337
Doubles: DA: Hauser, Fridley, Beighley. HC: Palmer.
Strikeouts by: DA: Watson-3. HC: Rowland-4. Winning pitcher: Jake Watson.
Losing pitcher: Anthony Rowland. ––––– Derry Area 8 Blacklick Valley 4
