One point was all that separated Derry Area and Freeport Area in girls swimming and diving.
The Lady Trojans ultimately prevailed, 84-83, while the boys fell, 66-52, to Freeport Area on Tuesday in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 meet.
Greater Latrobe suffered defeats against Franklin Regional on Tuesday.
The Greater Latrobe girls fell, 96-80, while the boys were downed, 96-75, in a non-conference meet at Franklin Regional.
Derry Area’s girls won two out of 12 events, while the boys captured three.
Ali Cowan topped diving with a 212.60 final score, and Lauren Angus won the 100 breast.
On the boys side, Jake Short touched the wall first in the 200 free. Avery Haake took first-place in the 100 free.
The team consisting of Short, Carson Chamberlain, Chase Marco and Haake also captured the 400 free relay.
Derry Area hosts Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m. Friday in a section meet.
Both the Greater Latrobe boys and girls won three out of 12 events.
Dannika Mucino placed first in the 100 back, while Gracie Wetzel captured the 100 breast.
In girls diving, Hannah Polosky and Lauren Bisignani once again took first and second, respectively, both posting WPIAL qualifying scores.
On the boys side, Colin Spehar won the 100 free, and Julian Zhu earned a win in the 100 free.
The group of Spehar, Zhu, Charlie Cratty and Gavin Skwirut placed first in the 200 free relay.
Greater Latrobe travels to Kiski Area at 4 p.m. Thursday in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet.
