Derry Area softball weathered a push by River Valley in the third inning where the Lady Trojans coughed up four runs, but Derry still won 13-7 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader with River Valley in nonsection play.
Bats blistered as Derry collected 14 hits and River Valley HS tallied five in the high-scoring game.
Derry put up six runs in the second inning when Sarah Dettling, Izzy DePalma, Maizie Legge, and Lilly Crow all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.
Legge led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Derry. The pitcher surrendered four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out five.
The Lady Trojans smacked three home runs on the day. DePalma went deep in the second inning. Legge had a homer in the second and third innings. Derry stole six bases during the game. Dettling led the way with two steals.
In the second game, Derry Area softball defeated River Valley 6-5 thanks to a walk-off single. Derry was down 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Rebecca Huss singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady Trojans earned the victory despite allowing River Valley to score five runs in the second inning.
Derry got things moving in the first inning when Bailey Legge drove in two when Legge homered.
Cassidy Dunlap toed the rubber for the Trojans. Dunlap went one and one-third innings, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out two.
