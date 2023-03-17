Derry Area softball weathered a push by River Valley in the third inning where the Lady Trojans coughed up four runs, but Derry still won 13-7 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader with River Valley in nonsection play.

Bats blistered as Derry collected 14 hits and River Valley HS tallied five in the high-scoring game.

