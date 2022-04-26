Derry Area softball fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-3 loss to Valley Monday. Valley scored on a wild pitch during GCC’s at-bat, an error, and a double by Kasten in the first inning.
Valley got things moving in the first inning, with the Vikings’ first run coming on a Maizie Legge’s wild pitch which allowed one run to score.
The Vikings added five runs in the second inning. The Viking batters contributing to the big inning included Demherter, GCC, Kasten, and Lewandowski, who all drove in runs.
The Trojans struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Valley, giving up 15 runs.
Madison Dunkel was the winning pitcher for the Vikings. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out eight and walking none.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area. The righthander went two innings, allowing 11 runs on four hits and striking out one. Rebecca Huss cleaned things up throwing four innings and striking out three.
Legge, Shelby Glick, Amelia Sobota and Katie Dunlap each collected one hit to lead for the Trojans.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.