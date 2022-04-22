A walk-off left Derry Area on the wrong end of a 7-6 defeat to host North Catholic on Thursday. North Catholic was down 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Samantha Foley doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Derry Area’s Sophia Doherty drove in runs on a grand slam in the first and a double in the second. Doherty’s grand slam came on the first pitch of her at-bat. She drove in six runners in the loss.
Sarah Dettling and Izzy DePalma had Eagle eyes at the plate recording multiple walks. Katie Dunlap added a hit.
Abbie Sutton led the North Catholic to victory on the mound. She went seven innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out seven.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area. The right-hander allowed seven hits and seven runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out 13.
Derry Area was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Izzy DePalma made the most plays with 13.
––––––
Derry 6 North Catholic 7
ab r h ab r h
Dettling 2 2 0 Sutton 3 2 1 Doperak 2 1 0 Foley 3 1 2 DePalma 0 1 0 Koller 2 1 1 Doherty 3 1 2 Weisner 4 0 0 Legge 3 0 0 Mundy 2 0 1 Glick 4 0 0 Ravasio 2 1 1 Sobota 3 0 0 O’Conner 3 1 0 Dunlap 3 0 1 Rhoades 2 0 0 King 0 1 0; Zahorchak 2 1 1 Krause 0 0 0 Cullay 4 0 0 Totals 23 6 3 Totals 27 7 7
Derry 420 000 0 — 640 N. Catholic 000 122 2 771
Doubles: DA: Doherty. NC: Sutton, Foley, Mundy.
