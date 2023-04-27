Derry Area Lady Trojans had trouble keeping up with Mount Pleasant Area Lady Vikings in a Class 3A, Section 3 8-0 loss on Wednesday.
Mount Pleasant smacked two home runs on the day. Allie Jones had a homer in the third inning, while Sophia Smithnosky went yard in the fifth inning.
Gigi Stanek got the win for Mount Pleasant. She allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking none.
Rebecca Huss took the loss for Derry. She went seven innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and striking out four.
Both teams were strong on the rubber on Wednesday, but South Allegheny was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Ligonier Valley Lady Rams as it took the win in Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
The Lady Rams held an early lead of 1-0 after the first inning, but their offense stalled. South Allegheny scored its two runs in the top of the fifth to put it in a lead it would not lose.
Cheyenne Piper started the game for Ligonier Valley and recorded 21 outs.
In the first inning, Ligonier Valley got its offense started when Peyton LaVale singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Ava Brown was credited with the victory for South Allegheny. The hurler allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
Piper took the loss for Ligonier Valley Rams varsity. Piper went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
Abigail Springer, LaVale, Piper, and Ruby Wallace each collected one hit to lead Ligonier Valley Rams varsity.
Ava Martorelli led South Allegheny with two hits in four at-bats. South Allegheny didn’t commit a single error in the field. Cam Colecchi had the most chances in the field with 11.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
