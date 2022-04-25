Sophia Doherty drove in six runs, but it wasn’t enough as Derry Area softball fell to host Valley 12-8 on Friday in Class 3A, Section 1 contest.
In the first inning, Derry Area got their offense started when Valley’s pitcher threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for the Trojans.
The Vikings posted a four-run second inning to take the lead.
The Trojans knotted the game up at 4-4 in the top-of-the-third inning, when Doherty homered on a 0-2 count, scoring three runs.
Valley pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning.
The Trojans collected nine hits and Valley HS had nine in the high-scoring affair.
After Derry Area scored one run in the top of the fifth, Valley answered with one of their own.
Valley would add two more insurance runs in the bottom-of-the-sixth inning.
Doherty drove in runs on a home run in the third and a home run in the seventh.
Morgan Dunkel pitched Valley HS to victory. She surrendered eight runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out nine.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area. The right-hander allowed two hits and four runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Rebecca Huss pitched the remainder of the game for the Trojans.
Derry Area smacked two home runs on the day, with Doherty putting one out in the third and seventh innings.
Derry Trojans Varsity racked up nine hits. Sarah Dettling and Doherty each managed multiple hits for Derry Trojans Varsity. Dettling led Derry Trojans Varsity with four hits in four at-bats.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.