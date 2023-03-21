Derry Area watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 16-5 loss to Greensburg Salem Monday in the nonsection softball opener.
The Lady Trojans struggled to catch up on the scoreboard and had a tough time defensively containing Greensburg Salem, giving up 16 runs.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry. She surrendered seven runs on three hits over one-third of an inning. Rebecca Huss cleaned up the remaining innings allowing nine runs, six earned, striking out six and walking one. Derry Area saw the ball well Monday, racking up six hits in the game. Sophia Doherty and Izzy DePalma each racked up multiple hits for the Trojans. Frankie DePalma racked up six hits in the game.
