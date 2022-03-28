Host Derry Area softball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 17-10 loss to Apollo-Ridge on Friday.
The Trojans collected 11 hits and the Vikings had 12 in a high-scoring affair.
Apollo-Ridge opened up scoring in the first inning, when Bailey Zidek was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.
Derry Area notched four runs in the fourth inning. Maizie Legge, Sophia Doherty, and Abby Doperak each had RBIs in the big inning. Izzy DePalma delivered a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
The Vikings scored six runs in the sixth inning.
April Earnest took the win for Apollo-Ridge. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and ten runs while striking out five.
Legge took the loss for the Trojans. She surrendered 13 runs on ten hits over five innings, striking out four.
The Trojans collected 11 hits on the day. Izzy DePalma, Abby Doperak, and Sophia Doherty each had multiple hits for the Trojans. DePalma led Derry Area with three hits in three at-bats adding a sacrifice fly.
