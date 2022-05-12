Derry Area Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-1 exhibition loss to Greensburg Salem Wednesday.
Greensburg Salem took the lead on a Gionnah Ruffner two-run home run in the first inning.
The Golden Lions would add two more runs in the second inning, going up 4-0.
Ameilia Sobota’s second-inning home run would be the Lady Trojans sole score.
Sophia Doherty went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Derry Trojans in hits.
Emma Kaufman pitched Greensburg Salem to victory. Kaufman lasted five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out one and walking one.
Rebecca Huss took the loss for the Derry Area Trojans. Huss allowed 11 hits and 11 runs over four innings, striking out four.
