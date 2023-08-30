In their first non-tournament match of the season, the Derry Area Trojans soccer team left very little doubt about who was the better team as they racked up 10 goals in a win against Leechburg Area on Tuesday night.
The Trojans’ offense was about as balanced as they could be in the win, scoring five goals in each half to comfortably take the win.
The scoring opened when Liam McMahen found the back of the net just nine minutes into the match.
From that point on the Trojans did not let up on offense. Brennen Borbonus completed a half to remember by tallying four goals to bring the Derry Area total to five at the half. Defensively the Trojans were perfect in the opening half, blanking the Leechburg Area team.
The second half of the match was more of the same for the Derry Area offense, and it was more of the same for Borbonus as well. Borbonus managed to find the back of the net another two times in the second half, completing a double hat-trick in the win.
Lorenzo Lazaro managed to add another goal for the Trojans while Teryn Nuttal added the final two scores to bring Derry Area to their final total of ten.
Defensively the Trojans almost secured the clean sheet for goalkeeper John Kerin, but Leechburg Area managed to convert on a late penalty shot to end the shutout.
The Tuesday night win was exciting, but the Trojans won’t be able to dwell on it for long as they return to action Thursday against Shady Side Academy.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
