In their first non-tournament match of the season, the Derry Area Trojans soccer team left very little doubt about who was the better team as they racked up 10 goals in a win against Leechburg Area on Tuesday night.

The Trojans’ offense was about as balanced as they could be in the win, scoring five goals in each half to comfortably take the win.

