After sputtering to a 3-13-1 mark in 2019, including a winless section record, the Derry Area soccer team appeared prime for growth during the offseason. But a coaching vacancy loomed through the winter, and the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring and early portions of summer kept the Trojans off the field for an extended period of time.
By the time new head coach Adams Amantana and his top assistant, Dave Nicholson, were hired, the Trojans were already behind the proverbial eight ball.
“Both Adams and I were hired essentially a week before the practice began, so we really didn’t have a lot of time to transition,” Nicholson detailed. “They haven’t been together as a team since November, and other high school teams have been playing clear into March before COVID hit, so they have a much better advantage in terms of chemistry, in terms of skill and touch.”
Amantana is new to coaching soccer, while Nicholson has a bevy of experience, having played for the Trojans in the 1990s, and serving as the varsity coach from 2014-16. He stepped down to take a teaching position in India three years ago, but because the pandemic forced him to teach online this fall, he was able to return to the sidelines in a transitional role.
“The arrangement is that sort of I would take control at the beginning, and then he would, over time, have more and more control – kind of understand how it all works and get familiar and more comfortable with the process,” explained Nicholson.
Like last year, the Trojans did not have the requisite numbers to form a separate girls teams, so five girls are playing on the boys squad. While that appears to be the likely outcome for the next few years, as well, it has bolstered an otherwise thin boys roster for Derry Area.
Among the top players this season for Derry Area are sophomore midfielder/striker Troy Clark, junior defender Connor Johnston, sophomore defender Zack Cramer, and junior midfielders Chance White and Alex Lupyan, while senior defender Emily Bolish and freshman Shyanne Hornbaker, both of whom have cracked the starting lineup, have been the most impressive girls.
However, Derry Area’s roster does not include any true goalkeepers, so a quartet of players have been thrust in the net. White, who also serves as the kicker for the football team, started the season in goal, but suffered an injury that sidelined him for a few games. He’s since returned, and has continued to fill whatever role he’s asked.
“He’s been really good about taking one for the team and trying to be there in net as much as we need him,” Nicholson said of White, who also played in goal in 2019. Cramer has also seen extensive time in net, while sophomore defender Anthony Lang and sophomore midfielder Patrick Laughlin have filled in.
Whoever has played in goal has had a challenge keeping the ball out of the net, as the Trojans allowed 60 goals in their first seven matches. The offense has started slow, too, with just one goal by Nate Gray on the sheet.
Despite the winless record, the Trojans have taken some strides. Now fully healthy, they have focused on improving their passing and first touches, and have also emulated game situations. The coaching staff has tried to keep a positive attitude with the team, while stressing that the process to get better will take some time. The Trojans are also battling history, though, as the program has not qualified for the playoffs this century.
“The progression is there; we’re just playing really hard opponents. I feel like we have the skill level now,” Nicholson said. “You can always take every single minute that you’re in a game, and try to learn and get better individually and as a team, because you’re not going to get that time back.”
Derry Area has already played section front-runner Shady Side Academy twice. The Indians appear to be the crème of the crop in Class 2A Section 2, while Deer Lakes has also impressed. Burrell, Leechburg, and WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley round out the section, as Valley has been unable to field a team this season and will likely forfeit its games.
Home matches remaining on the schedule for Derry Area include contests against Leechburg Area, Deer Lakes and Valley, as well as non-section tilts against Jeannette and Connellsville Area.
