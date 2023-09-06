The Derry Area Trojans soccer team faced a deep Greensburg Salem team at home on Tuesday, dropping the match 5-2.
It was a close contest at points, but Greensburg Salem was able to comfortably create and convert chances against the Trojans.
Things started quickly, with Derry Area managing to hold on and make several saves in the opening minutes to keep things scoreless.
The Trojans defense did their best to keep the Greensburg Salem attack at bay, but eventually Drezden Gesalman broke through to net the first goal of the game.
Greensburg Salem would get another prime opportunity to add to their lead just a few minutes later. The referee called a handball in the goalie box and awarded a penalty kick to the Golden Lions.
Instead of adding to the lead it was Derry Area gaining some momentum for their side by saving the penalty.
Shortly after, the Trojans would get their first opportunity to get on the board, but the shot bounced off the post, and after a scramble in front of the net, Greensburg Salem managed to clear the ball and keep Derry Area scoreless.
Trying to keep themselves in the game, the Trojans defense committed a hard foul to try and fend off a chance, but the referee was there to award another penalty kick in favor of the Golden Lions. This time Greensburg Salem capitalized, with Adam Wilson netting the goal.
The favor would be returned when a foul in the box went against the Golden Lions, with the player even being handed a yellow card.
With a chance to trim the deficit to just one, Brennan Borbonus stepped up and sent the ball into the back of the net. With some time still remaining in the first half the Trojans now trailed 2-1.
Derry Area would take a couple more tries before the halftime break, with one shot going wide and another sailing over the net. The 2-1 score would hold for the rest of the half, and the Golden Lions would go into the break with the lead.
Coming out of the halftime break the Greensburg Salem team hit the ground running, looking to firmly put the game away in their favor.
Gesalman would score two more times in the early portions of the second half to secure the hat trick and put his team up 4-1.
Derry Area showed some fight however, with an aggressive attack Borbonus secured another chance with a penalty kick. Once again he converted, scoring his second of the game to bring the score to 4-2.
Despite their lead slimming, the Golden Lions continued to play aggressive, holding the ball in the offensive end and getting multiple chances. They would get one more goal, this one coming off of the foot of Tommy Shrum.
That would be the final goal of the match and Greensburg Salem would hold on to beat the Derry Area Trojans by a final score of 5-2.
The Trojans won’t have much time off though, as they travel to face Deer Lakes this Thursday.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
