When Ashley Baker was in first grade, she was kicked out of the dance room. Not for bad behavior or disrespect, she was just more interested in another room. The gymnastics room. Little did she know that this innate interest would control her life for almost a decade — until it didn’t anymore.
“Gymnastics was my life,” said Baker, now a senior at Derry Area High School. “From second grade until about ninth grade, I was in the gym 5-6 days a week… socially, it was hard to have friends outside of the team.”
Baker, who currently runs cross-country and competes as a jumper for girls track and field team, attributes her disciplined demeanor, conditioning regimen, and time management to her time as a gymnast.
“I vividly remember coming home from school to a rigid routine,” explained Baker. “First, I had to be at the kitchen table doing my homework because academics always came before sports, then I went to conditioning at the gym, came back home, showered, finished homework, went to bed, and repeat.”
Eventually, competitive gymnastics just became too much for Baker and she realized something about herself; she preferred to be in control of her success, not be controlled by expectations, especially of those demanded by judges.
“There were certain sayings that were mentioned all the time at gymnastics like ‘be smaller’ and ‘suck your stomach in’,” expressed Baker, reflecting on her time as a competitor. “Although routines were the focus, appearance also helped with the score you received.”
These expectations aren’t anything new to gymnasts or any other competitive athletes. At last summer’s Olympic Games, Simone Biles, one of the most decorated Olympians ever, had to withdraw due to the weight of expectations for her athletic dominance and repeated brilliance.
Just like Biles last summer, in ninth grade, Ashley Baker had enough.
“I sometimes miss it and often wonder what if I went back to it,” said Baker. “But honestly, I have no ill feelings toward it. I’m so glad I did it. It contributed to success in everything I do.”
Everything is an understatement.
Baker, currently considering a handful of colleges, carries a full academic schedule full of AP courses, maintains a 4.0 GPA, competes in two varsity sports, is a member of the Science and Spanish honor societies, monogram club, and Trojan role models, and depending on the season, works at a pool and a ski resort.
“She runs her workouts exactly as directed, and takes care of herself outside of practice to the best of her ability when it comes to recovery which is very important,” explained Greg Rager, head coach of the cross-country team. “She takes care of her business and does not complain. She handles it all.”
Last spring, she handled it all on the field for the section-winning Lady Trojans. Baker, who is strongly considering Ohio Northern University for track and field, where her mother is an alumna, qualified for the AA WPIAL Finals last season in the triple jump and set a new personal best in the event with a mark of 33-11.5.
“Ashley decided early last season that she wanted to excel at jumping, especially in the triple jump,” said Gene Brisbane, jump coach for the Trojans. “She was determined to do well individually but also wanted to be a solid contributor to our team’s success [as] her long and triple jump performances scored important points in the section-deciding meet and helped the girls achieve a section championship.”
But despite this, she still finds solace in the gym. Just this time, not one with mats and with different bars. This one with weights.
“I learned a long time ago from [Coach] Brisbane that you can’t cheat conditioning. If you don’t do your school work, you don’t hurt the teacher, you hurt yourself. If you don’t work out, you don’t hurt the coach, you hurt yourself,” explained Baker. “Even over quarantine, I had a set routine. I lifted, I ran, I just tried to stay healthy.”
It’s a new routine that she cannot go without, and its values trickle into everything she does. So far, it has proved dividends — under her control.
“I value exercise and understand the importance of it. It keeps me self-disciplined. Athletics and weight training center me.”
Each week, Mark Curcio will provide Derry Area student-athlete features providing a unique insight into the lives of Trojan seniors on and off the field, court and track.
