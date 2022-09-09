It has been a tough start for the Derry Area Trojans football team in the 2022 campaign. Derry started the season out 0-2 with two tough losses.
Derry is aiming to get their first win of the 2022 campaign when they play host to the Southmoreland Scotties in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Derry Area High School.
In week one, the Trojans were downed by crosstown rival, Latrobe, 55-0 and in week two they suffered a 26-17 defeat to Greensburg Salem.
There was definitely a step in the right direction in the Greensburg Salem game for the Trojans, and Derry Area head coach Mike Arone was pleased with what he saw.
“In the Greensburg Salem game, we were happy with our progress,” he said. “We had a great week of practice last week and our kids responded.”
Arone said the biggest change he saw from week one to week two was the physicality his team put on display.
“We challenged our kids to be more physical, and that was much better against (Greensburg Salem),” Arone said. “We were not happy with our physicality against Latrobe, and we don’t make excuses, we know they’re bigger than us, but I just wasn’t happy with our physicality and effort at times.”
Arone said despite the positive outlook and improvements he saw, the Trojans still lost the game and he’d like to see them take that next step and find the win column.
“It was good to see our kids respond to challenges, but we still lost the game, and ultimately we’re looking for wins,” he said. “I guess you can look at moral victories here and there, and we did make some progress.”
Junior running back,Ahmad Ward has picked up right where he left off last season. Ward has been a bright spot for the Trojans’ offense so far this season. Ward rushed for 154 yards with one touchdown in Friday night’s loss to Greensburg Salem.
Arone has been very happy with the play of Ward so far this season.
“I like the way Ahmad Ward ran the ball a lot,” he said. “He ran hard and ran with a purpose, and got us into position to score numerous times, which helped us out tremendously.”
Sophomore quarterbac, Blake Revoir has also been a bright spot for the Derry offense so far this season. Revoir was 10-23, passing for 128 yards and a touchdown in the game against Greensburg Salem.
Revoir’s touchdown pass was one of two touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter in Friday night’s loss. Revoir completed a 36-yard pass to senior wide receiver, Roman Darazio who galloped his way into the end zone.
“I like the play of Blake Revoir, our quarterback, he grew up the other night,” Arone said. “He was beat up a little bit, but never came off the field and worked through the pain. He made some plays for us too, so overall we were happy.”
Arone said on the defensive side of the ball, the team needs to make some adjustments going forward.
“We need to tackle better on the defensive side of the ball; we aren’t happy with that,” he said. “We need to recognize our assignments better and play gap sound football a little better.”
Arone also said his team needs to start capitalizing on big plays, and if they do that, they may see a change in the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game.
“We need to make the big plays when they present themselves,” he said. “We had numerous big plays that we just didn’t connect on. Whether it was an overthrow, or the receiver ran the wrong route, or just didn’t get to a ball, I feel if we connect on those plays, who knows how that game ends up. There is a lot to improve on and we hope to take that next step from week 2 to week 3.”
The game this week against Southmoreland will be one of only two more nonconference games the Trojans will play this season. Arone said the Scotties present a tough challenge for his team this week.
“We are looking forward to the game this week,” he said. “Offensively, their quarterback is good, he has a nice arm, and he’s a big kid. (Southmoreland) is sound in their schemes and they mix it up, running the ball and throwing the ball.”
Arone said he and his team has watched a good bit of film this week and are impressed with the Scotties on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“Defensively they’ll give you a four look and a 3-3 stack, so we have to be prepared for both of those,” he said. “We have a gameplan in place and we are going to ask our kids to execute it and we are going to do the best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.