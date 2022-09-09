20220906-DAWard.jpg

Derry Area’s Ahmad Ward rushes down the field against Greensburg Salem on Sept. 2.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

It has been a tough start for the Derry Area Trojans football team in the 2022 campaign. Derry started the season out 0-2 with two tough losses.

Derry is aiming to get their first win of the 2022 campaign when they play host to the Southmoreland Scotties in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Derry Area High School.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.