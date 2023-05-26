Derry Area’s Mazzoni ready to perform at Shippensburg

Derry Area sophomore Sophia Mazzoni hopes to earn a medal in the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Derry Area sophomore Sophia Mazzoni has been near the top of the state track and field rankings all year and has refused to give up her spot meet after meet.

Entering Friday’s state final, Mazzoni’s WPIAL-winning throw of 140 feet, 5 inches is just 3 inches behind Milton Area senior Morgan Reiner, who is ranked No. 2. Both have reached the National Federation of State High School Associations Honor Roll mark of 140 feet.

