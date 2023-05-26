Derry Area’s Mazzoni ready to perform at Shippensburg

Derry Area sophomore Sophia Mazzoni has been near the top of the state track and field rankings all year and has refused to give up her spot meet after meet.
Entering Friday’s state final, Mazzoni’s WPIAL-winning throw of 140 feet, 5 inches is just 3 inches behind Milton Area senior Morgan Reiner, who is ranked No. 2. Both have reached the National Federation of State High School Associations Honor Roll mark of 140 feet.
The top seed is Union-AC Valley senior Evelyn Bliss at 155 feet, 9 inches. That might seem like a tall feat to match, but at one point this season, Mazzoni was the top thrower in the state with a mark of 147 feet.
In field events, there are two truths: all it takes is one throw and your seed is strictly your ticket to the dance.
When they call your name, you have to step onto the runway and perform. After your first throw is measured, if you don’t surpass it, your seed becomes nothing more than a goal.
Mazzoni, who is headed back to the PIAA Track and Field Championships for the second straight year, knows what she needs to do.
“I was here last year and it was a great experience,” said Mazzoni. “But now, my goal is to make the top of the podium, and in order to do that, I need to control the jav.”
Considering the common phrase shared between Mazzoni and her coach has been to “control the jav,” she has been in control of her fate and goals all season.
Mazzoni also competed in the shot put and discus during team play and was actually in the top 16 in Class 2A in both, but she knew that her ticket was to focus on the javelin.
“When reviewing the rankings for all three throws, it was obvious which one was her focus,” said throws coach Dave McNichol. “She was ranked No. 1 in javelin and 14th and 15th in shot and disc.”
“Realistically looking at it, javelin was our best shot – and is also her favorite.”
McNichol has a prediction of what’s going to happen after all 25 javelins are thrown, marked and measured, but it’s sealed in an envelope.
“Looking at the numbers and her capabilities, I wanted to put something on paper in hopes that after competition is over, it can prove to be correct and something to be proud of,” said McNichol.
“And be something of motivation for her.”
The PIAA Track and Field Championships meet is Friday and Saturday, but Mazzoni will be throwing at 12:30 p.m. Friday. As per PIAA.org, “Watch PCN’s coverage of the 2023 Track & Field Championships, starting Friday, May 26, at 8:55 a.m. with live coverage of the 1600-meter run finals. Live coverage of track finals will continue Saturday, May 27, starting at 8:55 a.m., with prerecorded coverage of select field events throughout the day.”
If you wish to follow Mazzoni’s day, please follow the Derry Area Track and Field Twitter account at @DerryAreaTFXC.
