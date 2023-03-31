The boys and girls track and field teams started off their seasons against Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday.
The girls team won 98-52 in a complete team win. Sophomore Jane Huss took first in all three of her events including the mile (6:25), 800 meters (2:44), and 400 meters (1:02).
Senior Ashley Baker also swept all three of her events taking the long jump, triple jump, and pole vault.
“The team did great today,” said Huss via Twitter. “Everyone put in their best efforts and it paid off.”
Other first-place finishers for the Lady Trojans included the 4 x 800 relay of Charity Peterman, Gianna Gruska, Mikah Horwat, and Alayna Williams (11:29); the 4 x 100 relay of Reigna Taylor, Julia Mucci, Shyanne Hornbaker, and Julia Omlor (53.97); Tessa Hayes in the two miles (13.54); the 4 x 400 relay of Omlor, Rain Loucks, Mucci, and Huss (4:35); and Mucci in the high jump.
“Julia [Mucci] is turning into a big contributor in all the events she is competing in for our team,” said jumps coach, Gene Brisbane, after Mucci’s big day.
Despite the win, the highlight of the day went to sophomore Sophia Mazzoni as she set a new school record in the javelin with a throw of 138 feet and 1 inch, surpassing the old record of 137-9 set by Kara McDonald in 2017. Her new mark of 138-1 also places her as PA No.1 according to PA Mile Split.
“I expected Sophia to get to this level soon as she’s put in the offseason work and has shown her commitment to be a great thrower,” said throws coach Dave McNichol. “I’m just happy it happened this early in the season so she can focus on getting better and not on breaking the record.”
After the record was broken, word quickly spread around the track, motivating teammates to sprint to Mazzoni and congratulate her.
“She’s so crazy,” said sophomore Mikah Horwat.
The boys team lost 108 to 41, however, sophomore Damauri Robinson had himself a day hitting personal bests in the 100 meters (11.81), 200 meters (24.57), and 4x100 meter relay (46.78) along with Ahmad Ward, Brady Aliff, and Ricky Daniels.
First-place finishers were Chuck Banks in the two-mile, freshman Brady Aliff in the discus with a mark of 99 feet and 7 inches, and freshman Ricky Daniels in the javelin with a throw of 118 feet and 9 inches.
The next meet is Wednesday at home against Mt. Pleasant and Ligonier Valley in a section double dual at 3:30 p.m.
