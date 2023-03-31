20230331-DAtrack.jpg

Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni set new school record in the javelin with a throw of 138 feet 1 inch.

The boys and girls track and field teams started off their seasons against Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday.

The girls team won 98-52 in a complete team win. Sophomore Jane Huss took first in all three of her events including the mile (6:25), 800 meters (2:44), and 400 meters (1:02).

