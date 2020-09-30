When Greg Rager took over as the head coach for the Derry Area cross country teams last year, he noticed plenty of room for growth. While 2019 was a struggle, improved dedication and preparation should pay dividends this season and beyond for the Trojans.
“There were a lot of improvements to be made... things like coming to practice every day, being prepared to train,” Rager said after Derry Area boys and girls combined for a 1-15 mark last season. “The expectations are to improve basically across the board... individually, team-wise in the section, and in invitationals.”
The first step required an improvement in the number of runners. Last year, the Lady Trojans failed to field five runners on multiple occasions. Now, there are seven members of the team. Of that group, however, four runners participate in other fall sports simultaneously. Senior Leah Perry and freshman Tessa Hayes are members of the Trojans soccer team, senior Abbey Bolen plays soccer, while junior Taylor Myers is a cheerleader.
While that has required Rager to adjust the practice schedules for many of those girls, thus far he’s had them all available at meets.
Meanwhile, the boys team consists of six runners, which is adequate after four runners graduated from last year’s squad. Still, Rager knows the roster must continue to grow if he wants the teams to make significant progress.
“In four or five years, I’d like to consistently get 10 boys and 10 girls. I think that’s a reasonable goal for a school our size,” he noted.
To that point, Rager, a 2013 Derry Area grad, was persistent with his current runners, and also encouraged them to recruit their classmates to the team. He planned to meet with middle school athletes in the spring to give a recruiting pitch, but that opportunity was lost because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Another crucial aspect in improvement was displayed over the summer, as the runners were dedicated to attending workouts. With the team holding workouts five days a week, approximately 75% of the runners were in attendance on a daily basis, a huge improvement from previous years.
The boys team went 1-7 last year, but should receive a boost from several newcomers. Blake Cecchini, a junior who missed last year with a broken ankle, has performed well thus far in 2020. Additionally, junior Jake Watson shifted his focus from golf to cross-country, and projects to be one of the top three runners for Derry Area this year. Furthermore, sophomore Charlie Banks joined the program after transferring from Blairsville. Although a hip injury prevented him from running in the first meet of the season, he has been cleared to return to action.
That trio joins seniors Tristan Seger and Jacob Short, as well as junior Morgan Sobota. Seger, a four-year runner who serves as the captain, is also on the Derry Area football team this year.
His leadership will be paramount, as the team aims to replace graduated twins Wes and Jake Buhite, as well as Caleb Rullo and Brandyn Findish.
Conversely, the girls squad did not graduate any runners from last year’s winless campaign. Leading the way will be junior Emma Huber, who was the top runner a year ago. Perry and fellow senior Emilee Steffey typically rank just behind Huber, and that trio also serves as the captains.
“I look at those three as my leaders, and I expect them to always be at the front of the races,” Rager said.
Bolen, Myers, Hayes, and junior Nicole Enos round out the squad. Hayes, in particular, looks to have a promising future with the program.
In the season-opening meet, Derry Area lost to host Franklin Regional and Greater Latrobe. Among the boys, Cecchini placed 16th, with a time of 20:22, while Watson finished four spots behind. Huber paced the girls team with a 17th-place finish, while her six teammates all ranked between 18th and 27th.
While those setbacks against larger schools were understandable, the Trojans have set their sights on performing well in Division I Section 1, which consists Class 3A schools Hempfield Area, Norwin, and Penn-Trafford, in addition to Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional, and 2A schools Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, and Yough.
Of that group, Greensburg Salem boys and girls, as well as the Norwin boys and Hempfield Area girls all appear to be strong contenders.
“I’d really just like to compete with the other 2A teams, and if we can steal a win or two from a 3A team, that would be great,” Rager said. “This is the year we need to turn that corner.”
