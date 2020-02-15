Not many high school wrestlers can say they were four-time PIAA state champions when it’s all said and done.
Former Derry Area wrestler Jimmy Gulibon is one of 13 in Pennsylvania who can.
The Derry Area High School and Penn State University graduate will be inducted into the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame on March 14 during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House.
The 25-year-old’s wrestling resumé is impressive, to say the least.
He was a four-time WPIAL and PIAA state wrestling champion over his high school career (2009-12). Those two feats alone put Gulibon’s name among Pennsylvania’s wrestling elite. At Derry Area, he also won four Powerade titles and took part in the 2012 Dapper Dan and 2012 Dream Team tournaments.
In high school, Gulibon lost just four matches in four years, amassing 136 wins.
His four district titles place him on a list of 28 WPIAL wrestlers to accomplish the same feat.
His standout achievements in high school helped the Latrobe native earn a scholarship to Penn State University. Gulibon was a redshirt his freshman year (2012-13), but went on to wrestle four full seasons at PSU from 2013-17.
Gulibon’s wrestling accolades continued into his college career as he was named All-American his sophomore year.
The Nittany Lions have been one of the nation’s top wrestling programs in recent years. Gulibon was part of four NCAA team wrestling championships during his college career.
Being a key part of his PSU’s wrestling success is among Gulibon’s proudest achievements.
“It was great being a part of that,” Gulibon said, referencing PSU’s four national titles in his redshirt, freshman, junior and senior seasons.
In his sophomore season, Gulibon went 26-9 overall, earning a fifth-place finish at the 2015 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
As the No. 7 seed at 133, he defeated No. 2 Bradley Taylor of Wisconsin to earn a trip to the national semifinals. The win also made Gulibon an All-American for his first and only time at Penn State.
Despite losing to No. 3 Cory Clark of Iowa, 7-5, consolation wins over the No. 9 and 10 seeds earned Gulibon fifth place and a spot on the winners’ podium. His fifth-place finish is among Gulibon’s top memories at PSU.
“That was pretty fun. I had a good time at that tournament,” Gulibon said.
“I had a lot of tough guys to get through to get to that position. I came out and gave it my all. It was cool being on that podium.”
Wrestling at 141 as the lone senior in 2017, Gullibon picked up critical team points during the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships, going 3-2 with a technical fall and a major decision — helping PSU clinch the national title. He ended his Lions’ career with a 75-47 record.
On being inducted into the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, the soft-spoken former Derry Area wrestler couldn’t find the right words to describe his achievement.
“It’s definitely an honor. I’m at a loss for words, I guess,” Gulibon said.
On Dec. 21, prior to a match against Greater Latrobe, Derry Area High School honored wrestlers and head coaches who have amassed 100 wins during their careers. Among those honored were Troy Dolan (170 wins, 2004-07) and Micky Phillippi (169 wins, 2013-16) who, like Gulibon, were four-time WPIAL wrestling champions.
“That was pretty neat,” Gulibon said. “It was neat to see everyone get back together who accomplished that in high school...It was very cool seeing those guys,” he said.
In 2012, Gulibon, then a senior at DA, defeated Keystone Oaks junior Nick Zanetta, 9-3, in the 126-pound finals at the PIAA tournament in Hershey to clinch his fourth state title.
Gulibon’s fourth state title tops Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell’s list of memories coaching the Trojan mat legend.
“He looked over before the match was over and he gave me a little fist pump and a smile on the mat,” Weinell said of Gulibon’s title-clinching moment. “It was just a relief to win it because there was a lot of pressure at that time.
“When he won it, that was probably one of the best moments that I have had coaching. I still get goosebumps talking about that.”
The Derry Area head coach shares a special relationship with Gulibon. His son, Cody, was Gulibon’s wrestling teammate at Derry Area. The two were also close friends in high school, Weinell says.
“I had a very close relationship with Jimmy. He always was a great kid. I never had any trouble with him,” Weinell said, adding that he’s known Gulibon since he began coaching him at the age of 5.
Weinell has been coaching for 18 years at Derry Area, serving as head coach during Gulibon’s junior and senior seasons.
“You always come across one person that you’re never going to be able to compare anyone else to. And that’s him,” Weinell said.
“To reach what he did, I don’t know if anyone will be able to do that again. That’s how good he was.”
To this day, the Derry Area wrestling team carries on Gulibon’s legacy in how they practice. The team partakes in a drill they dubbed “Gulibons,” Weinell shared.
“The kid worked out like there was no tomorrow,” Weinell said. “His problem was, he had to be perfect in everything he did. It’s a good thing but it’s also a tough thing to deal with, too.
“No matter what he did, he wanted to be the best at it. That’s why he’s a four-time state champion and All-American. You can’t teach what he had.”
As a senior in high school, Gulibon lost to Dean Heil of Ohio at an Ironman competition. He was pinned in what Weinell describes as a “questionable” decision. Heil went on to win two NCAA national championships at Oklahoma State University.
Not accustom to defeat, Gulibon was visibly upset, according to Weinell.
“He looked at me and got up and I said, ‘Shake hands and walk off like a man,’” Weinell said. “And that’s what he did. He held himself with dignity, and he didn’t let anyone else see that it bothered him out there.
“He didn’t lose very often. And sometimes you have to lose to be able to understand how to keep winning and keep that focus and to see just see what kind of person you are.
“How do you hold yourself? He conducted himself like one of the best sportsmen I have ever seen.”
Weinell attributes Gulibon’s work ethic to his fierce competitive nature. He didn’t even like to lose at board games, Weinell says.
“He worked hard and our practices revolved around Jimmy’s work ethic. He wasn’t a vocal leader, but he didn’t have to be.
“You couldn’t beat him in a run or he’d get mad. He’d have to outrun you. If you took him down, you better be ready for a war in the practice room.”
Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, Gulibon reflected on being part of two successful wrestling teams at Derry Area and Penn State.
“It meant a lot. It was fun,” he said.
“I had a lot of great experiences. I had a lot of great friends in the process. Looking back, it was a good time,” he said of his wrestling experiences.
He noted that college wrestling demanded more than high school in balancing “school, wrestling, study halls, traveling, keeping your weight under control and dieting.”
Gulibon added that on top of all that, “You’re competing against not only the best in the country but in the world. It was a lot to balance.”
Though he couldn’t pick between which he liked more, Gulibon pointed out differences between high school and college wrestling.
“They were different experiences. It was a lot more laid back in high school. College was different, but I liked them both,” he said.
However, Gulibon says he isn’t involved with the sport too much these days. But Weinell says Gulibon will always be a welcome face to the Derry Area wrestling community.
“I think Jimmy will come around when it’s time. And I’m fine with that because I know if I need him, he’s there for me,” Weinell said.
At Penn State, Gulibon majored in criminology with a minor in sociology.
He is the son of James and Kristen Gulibon of Latrobe.
Gulibon currently lives and works in Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.