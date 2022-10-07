Just seven days after the Trojans played a 5-1 Serra Catholic team, Derry Area football prepares for another tough test as they play host to the Allegheny Conference-leading and No. 4-ranked in PIAA Class 2A Steel Valley Ironmen Friday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium.
Last week the Trojans started their tough stretch of games, playing the teams tied for first in the WPIAL Class AA Allegheny Conference. The Trojans fell to Serra Catholic by a score of 49-7.
“I thought we represented well in the first half against Serra Catholic,” Derry Area head coach Mike Arone said. “We held them to one sustained drive and the other points were all on big plays and that’s something that has been killing us all year. Obviously, we are still working on eliminating those big plays.”
Arone said sometimes it comes down to pure talent and Serra Catholic certainly put their athleticism on display last Friday night and all season for that matter.
“Sometimes you can’t teach speed and athleticism,” he said. “We didn’t tackle very well and if you miss one tackle, then boom athletes are gone and that’s how big plays are created.”
Arone said despite the lopsided score he always looks to take the positives out of these games while trying to fix the mistakes that the team makes.
“Defensively I thought we represented OK and did some things well, but we still have a lot to work on,” Arone said. “Offensively, again I thought we did some things well and Blake Revoir played a solid game for us at the quarterback position.”
Arone said that there were a couple of guys who stood out to him that he thought played well in last week’s game, including offensive and defensive lineman Dom Patrick.
“Dom Patrick has been doing a really good job for us on both sides of the ball,” Arone said. “The kid brings a nonstop motor every week. He is the senior leader and we can count on him to play a solid game every single week.”
Another play who stood out to Arone was sophomore Collin Barkley. Barkley plays on both sides of the ball for the Trojans. Senior running back and strong safety Jordan Flack has caught Coach Arone’s eye as well.
“Collin is only a sophomore, and he plays on both sides of the ball,” Arone said. “He is really coming along and it’s good to see him play well on the field. Jordan Flack has been really good for us as well, playing both running back and strong safety. He also brings it to the field every week. I thought all three of the guys I mentioned played a heck of a game last week.”
This week, the Trojans are preparing for another highly touted offense with the Ironmen coming to town. In five games, Steel Valley has outscored their opponents by a margin of 235-44.
Steel Valley has scored 40 or more points in four of their five games so far this season, including scoring 42 points in a 42-7 win over Apollo-Ridge, the team who just defeated the Trojans 49-14 just two weeks ago.
“It’s a tall task for anybody, they are the real deal,” Arone said. “They are a very impressive team. They get off the ball well and are pretty dominant on both sides of the ball, so that offers a big challenge. Behind the front line, they are good in the secondary too.”
Arone said his team is only focused on themselves this week and what they can do to give themselves the best opportunity to score their first victory of the season.
“We are focusing on what we do and how we can do it better and keep improving,” he said. “Hopefully we can just go out and compete, but it is a really tough challenge. Our kids know that it’s a tough challenge and we have challenged them this week in practice.”
Arone said his team has a singular focus that anything can happen if they play their game to the best of their ability this upcoming week.
“We started to put in their minds on Monday that they can win this game,” he said. “All of our coaches had a conversation with our players and told them you never know and that’s why you go out on Friday night and play the game. We don’t just say, we aren’t going to play this game because their record is better than our record. You go out and you compete, and you see which way the ball bounces and you hope to be in the game in the end. Honestly, our kids have bought into that mindset and they are as hungry to win as anybody and they are going to put their best foot forward.”
