The Derry Area football team lost another tough game last Friday to Imani Christian by a score of 44-17. The Trojans will look to bounce back this week when they play host to Burrell in their final home game of the season.
Derry Area head football coach Mike Arone said it was much of the same story in the Imani game as it has been all season, but again was proud of the fight his team showed against a quality opponent.
The Trojans trailed 22-3 at the halftime break against Imani and then scored early in the third quarter, cutting their lead to 22-10 before Imani was able to run away with the lopsided victory.
“We kept it close in the first half and I thought we played okay,” he said. “We made it 22-10 early in the third quarter and I thought we had a chance to take advantage of some things, but we just didn’t make enough plays when plays needed to be made. Imani made the plays they needed and that was the difference in the game, but I believe the score was closer than the score actually indicated.”
The Trojans scored 17 points in the loss matching their season-high for points and Arone was pleased with some of the spurts the offense showed throughout the game.
“There wasn’t a whole lot that we did differently this week,” Arone said. “We had some good field position that came from special teams and that helped us out. A couple defensive plays helped us score some points as well. Blake Revoir our quarterback struggled a little bit early on but he bounced back big time in the second half and made some big plays for us.”
Arone went on to say he thinks the Trojans could have scored some more points if they had executed some plays and the score may not have been as one-sided as it ended.
“We sure left some plays on the field,” Arone said. “A ball bounces off of our chest in the back of the end zone and they pick it, where you’re looking at six points there if we catch that. Just some little things like that, that I thought we could have executed better when we needed to and we didn’t.”
The Trojans had some skill players back from injury last week Arone said and was pleased with their perfomances, specifically skill player Demauri Robinson returned for the Trojans against Imani last week.
“Demauri Robinson had a big game for us and it was really nice to see him back on the field I thought he had a big impact on both sides of the ball,” Arone said.
Arone said he was very impressed with Jordan Flack’s performance as well.
“Jordan Flack ran the ball really well again until unfortunately, he went down with an injury,” he said. “Up until his injury, I thought he was really running it hard which helped us.”
Arone said he was happy with some spurts on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“Collin Barkley had two or three fumble recoveries, and he may have even forced a couple of those which helped us,” Arone said. “Again, it was a whole team effort and we just have to get better all-around if we hope to pull one of these out in these last two weeks of the season.”
The 5-3 Burrell Bucs come to town this week for the Trojans, who are seeking to pull off an upset and score their first win of the season.
“It seemed like in the first eight weeks there was a lot of spread and coming right at you and this week it’s a total 180,” Arone said. “Our mindset has to shift a little bit this week to how we prepare for them defensively because they run the power game very well.”
Arone said he is very appreciative of his senior class as they prepare to take the field at home one last time in their high school careers.
“Really and truly, we have three (seniors) that see the field a substantial amount of time but all seven of them have been great,” he said. “These guys have taken on a leadership role and they understand and I think they’ve bought into the fact that no matter how this season ends they will be a part of the building block that hopefully rebuilt this program.”
