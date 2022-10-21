The Derry Area football team lost another tough game last Friday to Imani Christian by a score of 44-17. The Trojans will look to bounce back this week when they play host to Burrell in their final home game of the season.

Derry Area head football coach Mike Arone said it was much of the same story in the Imani game as it has been all season, but again was proud of the fight his team showed against a quality opponent.

