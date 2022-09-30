The Derry Area Trojans were in hope of ending their lengthy losing streak last Friday night when they took on the Apollo-Ridge Vikings. The Trojans fell in the game by a score of 49-14.
Derry Area will have another opportunity this week to end the streak when it plays host to a tough, 4-1 Serra Catholic team. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Derry Area High School football stadium.
Coach Mike Arone said Apollo-Ridge presented a tough challenge for the Trojans last week in the 49-14 loss.
“Bottom line is, they wore us out in the second half,” he said. “I was happy with our compete level in the first half. We stayed in the game, scoring late in the first half, making it a two-score game, that was a big drive. We came out in the second half and gave up a quick score and just couldn’t put anything together offensively. They were just a little bigger and stronger than us and just wore us out.”
Despite the lopsided score in last Friday’s game, Arone said that his team’s spirits are still high and they aren’t giving up.
“It’s tough to keep the spirits of the team up, especially sitting at 0-5, not having won a game yet,” he said. “We have been in a few games and haven’t put a win on the board yet, but our kids’ effort has been there the last four weeks. They keep coming back to work every Monday and it’s difficult to do that when you’ve lost so much.”
Arone said the Trojans are geared up and ready to take on the challenge of the Serra Catholic Eagles on Friday.
“These kids are resilient, and they are learning how to work through adversity, especially our young kids,” he said. I think football can teach some life lessons and this is one of them, you fail and then you learn from the failure and keep pushing forward. Kudos to our kids for still showing up every week and they are ready to go for this week.”
In the Apollo-Ridge game, Arone said he was more impressed with how the groups played together, rather than just one individual player who caught his eye. Arone said he was proud of the leadership his older guys showed him on and off the field on Friday night as well.
“All around offensively, we had some young kids step in and perform,” he said. “There is not one particular player from last week that stood out to me. I think as a team, getting some young kids some experience was a good thing for us. What was nice to see, was when the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter, we tried to mix some of the younger kids in the game and the older kids on the sideline were just as engaged as if they were in the game. It showed some character and leadership on their part, which was really nice to see.”
This week the Trojans have another very tough task at hand in stopping the Serra Catholic offense. The Eagles are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the WPIAL AA Allegheny Conference, sitting atop the conference. Serra Catholic has scored 35 or more points in four out of itsfive games so far this season, including scoring 56 points against Seton LaSalle and 47 points in last week’s blowout win over Imani Christian.
“Serra Catholic is loaded with skill,” Arone said. “You put the film on and you watch it and no matter who they get the ball to or who has the ball in their hands, it’s an athlete who’s capable of making a big play.”
Arone said the biggest key for the Trojans is that they just play their game and not worry about anything else.
“We are going to have to be disciplined on defense,” he said. We are going to have to try to take away the big plays, which is easier said than done. They present a lot of problems offensively for you.”
Arone said the Eagles are just as talented on defense as they are on the offensive side of the ball.
“They are very athletic on defense as well,” he said. “We are going to try to do our best to control the football, that gives us our best chance of winning. If we control the ball, and play mistake free football, who knows what will happen.”
After Serra Catholic, the Trojans have a gauntlet of tough games coming up on the schedule. Derry Area will play Steel Valley, Imani Christian, and Burrell, before wrapping the season up with a short trip to Ligonier Valley, closing out WPIAL AA Allegheny Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.