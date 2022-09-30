20220926-DARevoir.jpg
KEVIN LIBERONI

The Derry Area Trojans were in hope of ending their lengthy losing streak last Friday night when they took on the Apollo-Ridge Vikings. The Trojans fell in the game by a score of 49-14.

Derry Area will have another opportunity this week to end the streak when it plays host to a tough, 4-1 Serra Catholic team. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Derry Area High School football stadium.

