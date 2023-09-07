Derry Area Midget Football was back in action; below are the statistics from the recent matchups.
Pack: 44
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 11:40 pm
Albert Gallatin Colonials: 0
Slade Horwat: Two touchdowns
Wade Huss: One touchdown and one PAT
Cael Brown, Dane Marts, Caleb Johnston and Haydyn Horwat: One touchdown each
Tye Rause: One PAT
Lobos: 27
Albert Gallatin: 0
Bryce Kemp: Three touchdowns
Roman Hemminger: One touchdown
Armoni Armstrong: Two PATs
JJ Asbee: One PAT
Pups: 12
Albert Gallatin: 26
Canyon Lukon: Two touchdowns
