The Derry Area middle school wrestling team placed second out of 24 teams at the North Allegheny tournament Saturday. The team also won the “Team Strength” award for the team with the highest average points per wrestlers entered. (With only 10 wrestlers entered of 15 possible due to sickness and injuries, the team had the highest average).
Individual place winners were:
