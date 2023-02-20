The Derry Area Middle School wrestling team finished in sixth place overall and finished as WPIAL AA champions at the junior high WPIAL wrestling tournament this past weekend.
Individual Placewinners were:
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 11:31 am
First place: Mason Horwat; second place: Dylan Bateman and Aiden Piper; sixth place: Jeremiah Gess and Chase Lukon.
