Derry Area Middle School baseball team wins tournament

The Derry Area Middle School baseball team won the West Shamokin Tournament Saturday, May 13, beating West Shamokin, 17-7, and Conneaut by a score of 15-5.
The tournament was held at West Shamokin Junior-Senior High School.
Leading hitters for the tournament were Cam Ferri, Parker Petrosky and Frank Orzehowski with three hits each, and Liam McMahen, Anthony Sacco and Luke Vanderweele with two hits each.
Derry Area finished the season with a record of eight wins and four losses with the four losses being a combined total of nine runs. Derry Area averaged 12 runs per game and gave up an average of four runs per game.
