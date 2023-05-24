Derry Area Middle School baseball team wins tournament

Pictured are coach TJ Petrosky, John Nave, Matt Fernell, Frank Orzehowski, Cody Williams, Liam McMahen, Anthony Sacco, Parker Petrosky, Blaise Bayus, Luke Vanderweele, coach Don Trimble (back row) Tristan Cole, Cam Ferri, Christopher Kubistek (kneeling), and Freddie Orzehowski, a supportive little brother who routinely retrieves foul balls and sometimes serves as bat boy. Teammates not present at the tournament were Max Doherty, Noah Stough and Nilo Macasaet.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PAM ORZEHOWSKI

The Derry Area Middle School baseball team won the West Shamokin Tournament Saturday, May 13, beating West Shamokin, 17-7, and Conneaut by a score of 15-5.

The tournament was held at West Shamokin Junior-Senior High School.

