The Derry Area wrestling team will meet one of WPIAL Class 2A’s top teams — Burrell — during its sub-section 2B semifinal matchup, 6 p.m at Valley High School.
Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant Area and Valley will square off on another mat.
The winners will advance to the sectional finals at 7:30 p.m., with the top two teams advancing in the playoffs.
The WPIAL on Tuesday will announce the eight-team field in Class 3A and a six-team field in 2A. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Wednesday at one site in each class. The winners will move on to the district team finals on Saturday.
Derry Area’s home meet with Clarion previously scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.
