For the second game in as many days, Derry Area and East Allegheny faced off in a battle for the Class 3A, Section 3 baseball title.
Monday, the Trojans kept their hopes of a section championship alive with a 10-1 win over the Wildcats.
Tuesday, the two teams traded venues and outcomes. East Allegheny traveled to Grandview Field and upended Derry Area 8-2.
The win clinched the section for East Allegheny.
For Derry Area, its fate was linked to Ligonier Valley. With a Ligonier Valley loss to Mount Pleasant Area Tuesday, it would put the Trojans into the post-season. If Ligonier Valley beat Mount Pleasant Area, then Derry Area would need to split its series next week to see a post-season berth.
Ligonier Valley lost to Mount Pleasant Area 11-1, securing the Trojans a spot in the playoffs.
“We had a great night last night,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “We kept our section championship hopes alive. I told the guys that has gone by the wayside now. Right now, we have to focus on getting into the playoffs, getting better, playing a couple of exhibition games. We have some young players that are still learning. I am happy that we were in the position that we were and we still have a chance to get into the playoffs. We are reevaluating our goals now as we are trying to get into the post season and see what happens.”
It was a scoreless contest through three full innings, before the Wildcats opened up the scoring the fourth posting three runs.
East Allegheny would add to its lead, posting another four runs going up 7-0 in the top-of-the-fifth inning.
In the bottom of the inning, the Trojans found their offense. Brady Angus hit a solid grounder up the third-base line causing Wildcat third-baseman Chance Odoski to misplay the ball. As the ball traveled down the left-field line, two runs scored making the score 7-2. It was as close as the Trojans would get.
East Allegheny added a run in the seventh to secure the win.
Michael Cahill earned the win for the Wildcats. He struck out seven and walked none.
“(Cahill) pitched a tremendous game,” Flickinger said. “I haven’t seen a performance like that in a long time. He kept the ball down and he kept us off balance. He pounded the strike zone. He beat our best. Our best wasn’t at his best today, but we need to support him more. We did not do that today. I give a lot of credit to their guy and what he was able to do.”
Ryan Hood took the loss for Derry Area. He struck out nine and walked two in just over four innings pitched.
Derry Area will travel to United to play an exhibition game today. Flickinger has eyes on Ligonier Valley next week, even though the Trojans have now secured their playoff berth.
“If you can get into the playoffs, then you look at where you are going to fall, he said. “The best we can do is second place, but that is what we will shoot for is second place. The bottom line is Ligonier is a good baseball team. We will be looking forward to playing them and getting back on track and see what happens.”
