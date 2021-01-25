The Ligonier Valley swimming and diving team split with Derry Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 meet contested Friday at Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley’s girls scored a 63-44 victory, while the Derry Area boys won 96-85.
The Lady Rams won five out of 12 events, while the Lady Trojans took first in eight.
Meanwhile, the Ligonier Valley boys won 10 out of 11 events, with the Trojans winning one.
Ligonier Valley’s Mikayla Smitley placed first in two events, including the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Ligonier Valley’s Ryleigh Kelley topped the 500 free.
The Lady Rams’ team of Smitley, Jenny Hiles, Anna McCall and Kelley captured the 200 medley relay. Also, the team of Eden Krouse, Smitley, Hiles and Jordan Hofecker won the 400 freestyle relay for the Ligonier Valley.
Derry Area’s Chloe Buhite won two events, including the 100 free and 200 IM. Makenzie Eades captured the 200 free, Lauren Angus the 50 free and Emily Bolish the 100 backstroke.
Ali Cowan took first in diving with a score of 265.15.
The team of Buhite, Eades, Keeley Siko and Angus won the 200 freestyle relay for Derry Area, while Delany Gordan, Lenka Ohler, Abby Bolen and Bolish captured the 400 freestyle relay.
On the boys side, the team of Chase Marco, Jake Short, Dylan Cowan and Averay Haake topped the 400-yard freestyle.
For Ligonier Valley, Dominic McCaffrey won two events, including the 200 IM and 100 free. MJ Knupp also earned wins in the 200 free and 500 free. Lucas Walker captured the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Sam McCall earned wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
The team of Knupp, McCall, McCaffrey and Walker captured the 200 medley relay. McCall, McCaffrey, Knupp and Matthew Rummel won the 200 freestyle relay.
Derry Area hosts Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. today and Ligonier Valley travels to Valley, 3 p.m. today. Both events are WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.