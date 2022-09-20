The WPIAL Section 2AA Individual Qualifier was held at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course Monday. The event was delayed by almost two hours due to a passing storm system.

“We were watching the weather forecast all week and it started out looking like we would have great weather, but as the weekend drew near, that changed,” Derry Area head coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “I remained hopeful we would get it in, and we did, but it made for a very long day. It was a tough call. It’s not like we play on the Derry campus. If it were a baseball game you could just make the call and reschedule. With something like this you are asking the golf course to allow you to take tee times away from the members and guests. So We wanted to get it in if we could. Once the rain moved on, the course drained well, and we did.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.