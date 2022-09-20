The WPIAL Section 2AA Individual Qualifier was held at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course Monday. The event was delayed by almost two hours due to a passing storm system.
“We were watching the weather forecast all week and it started out looking like we would have great weather, but as the weekend drew near, that changed,” Derry Area head coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “I remained hopeful we would get it in, and we did, but it made for a very long day. It was a tough call. It’s not like we play on the Derry campus. If it were a baseball game you could just make the call and reschedule. With something like this you are asking the golf course to allow you to take tee times away from the members and guests. So We wanted to get it in if we could. Once the rain moved on, the course drained well, and we did.”
Seven players advanced to the first round of the WPIAL AA Finals at Hannastown on Sept. 26.
Host Derry Area will send two players on as seniors Ashton Beighley and Hunter Jurica led the way in the field of 30 with a pair of 74s.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert was the other local player to qualify with a 79.
“Ashton and Hunter just get into their zone and obviously don’t let much of anything including the weather get to them,” Smeltzer said. “Hunter had three holes in when we pulled them all from the course and went into the weather delay. Ashton was on the third fairway, so I was a little worried about what would happen after we sent them back out, but they just picked up where they left off and kept going.”
The cut score for the event was an 84. DA’s Owen Hammers just missed advanced by two strokes with an 86, while Antonio Hauser shot 88.
“I am proud of all six of my players,” Smeltzer said. “They came out and gave it their all. Golf is a tough game, a mental game and anyone who plays it knows how hard it can be. Post season is an entirely different season if you will, we normally play 9 holes. Then you get late in the season, and you find yourself walking 18 holes, in all sorts of weather conditions in the WPIALs. Antonio, Owen, Hayden Smolleck and Chase Sheffler all tried their best out there in less that optimal conditions, along with everyone else in the field, and I hope they realize that as a whole it was one of our best overall showings in this event.”
