Derry Area’s wrestling team led from start to finish Wednesday en route to a 40-36 WPIAL Class 3A Section 7 victory over visiting Ligonier Valley on senior night.

The Trojans (3-3, 6-6) received three forfeits from Anthony Mucci (107), Dylan Klim (114) and Brett Klim (121) to build an 18-0 lead. A lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

