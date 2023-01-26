Derry Area’s wrestling team led from start to finish Wednesday en route to a 40-36 WPIAL Class 3A Section 7 victory over visiting Ligonier Valley on senior night.
The Trojans (3-3, 6-6) received three forfeits from Anthony Mucci (107), Dylan Klim (114) and Brett Klim (121) to build an 18-0 lead. A lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Overall, it was a nice match,” said Derry Area head coach Troy Dolan. “A lot of our lightweights didn’t get to wrestle, so that was a little bit of a bummer. Dylan Klim didn’t get to wrestle on senior night, but he’s having a great season, and I’m proud of him.
“The guys that did get to wrestle really stepped it up,” Dolan said. “We knew we were pretty closely matched up. There were a lot of forfeits, but the guys that we knew were going to wrestle were going to be important matches. It was nice to see guys like Zander Nuttall and Ethan Bendel, who are newer guys, pull through tonight and get us a win.”
Haden Fawcett got Ligonier Valley (2-3, 5-7) on the board (18-6) at 127 pounds after scoring a second-period fall in 2:44 over DA’s Max Doperak.
Nuttall (133) put the Trojans back in the win column (22-6) with a 14-0 major decision at the hands of LV’s Rolland Steffens.
Aiden Mulheren (139) and Bruce Krieger (145) each received free passes to bring the Rams within four points (22-18).
“Our team is super young,” LV coach Christian Fawcett said. “We have four brand new kids on the team that have never wrestled before, but they’ve been working hard in the practice room, and we’re getting close to beating some good teams.”
DA’s Zachary Panichelle increased the Trojans’ lead to 10 points (28-18) after he collected a forfeit of his own at 152.
But, once again, the Rams came within four points (28-24) after Cole Henry registered a second-period fall in 3:48 over DA’s Jacob Marks at 160. Nathan Barkley followed up with a fall in 1:03 over Brody Stitt at 172 to put the Trojans up, 34-24.
LV’s Jesse Turner accepted a forfeit at 185 to make the score 34-30, but Ethan Bendel sealed the deal for the Trojans when he pinned Lucas Krieger in 1:43 at 215.
Logan Mulheren ended the meet by accepting a forfeit at heavyweight to set the final, 40-36.
“I thought is was going to be a toss-up,” Dolan said. I knew it was going to come down to one or two matches. Our younger guys kind of stepped it up and got us the win.”
“I was pleased,” Fawcett said. “We just have a couple kids getting in a bad position, and that comes from not having enough mat time and being inexperienced, so we’re just looking to finish the season strong.”
Both teams will participate in the Bedford High School wrestling tournament Saturday.
“We have a tough tournament coming up this weekend, and then it’s pretty much time for the postseason,” Dolan said. “So, we will try to get these guys to advance as far as we can.”
The Derry Area middle school wrestling team upped its undefeated record to 11-0 with a 61-18 win over section rival Ligonier Valley Wednesday. Individual winners were: Dylan Bateman, Hayden Hood, Anthony Frank, Brady Aliff, Brady Brown and Adam Chesla by pin. Chris Kubistek and Chris Bush by decision. Rocco DeCario, Achillies Kaufman, Chris Shannon and Chase Lukon by forfeit.
