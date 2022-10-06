With there being a gap between the end of the regular season and team playoffs for high school golf, Derry Area invited coach Andy Rizzardi and the Penn-Trafford Warriors to the Latrobe Elks to play an exhibition to keep the players in a competitive groove while awaiting next week’s AA and AA team semifinals.
The match also served the purpose of recognizing the seniors on the DA team.
“Due to the schedule, we didn’t get a chance to give our seniors a proper senior night,” Derry coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “The kids wanted to play another match, so I reached out to Andy knowing they were heading into the postseason as well. I wanted a good matchup, to keep us on our toes and sharp for the semifinals. The layoff between section play and post season is a bit long, especially for those who are competing in the individual events.”
The Trojans won the exhibition by a score of 209-213.
Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica and Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski tied as low medalist at 37.
“I knew that Nick Turowski would match up well against Hunter, and truthfully, our teams match up well overall,” Smeltzer said.
DA: Jurica 37, Ashton Beighley 40, Antonio Hauser 45, Owen Hammers 43 and Hayden Smolleck 44.
PT: Turowski 37, Bryce Williams 47, David Newson 44, Brady Mastine 42 and Cole Komisky 43.
