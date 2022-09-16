The Derry Area football team will hit the road tonight to take on the Yough Cougars, seeking their first win of the season.
The Trojans’ game against Yough will be their first conference game of the young season.
Derry remained competitive last week when they played the Southmoreland, but ultimately lost the game 28-14.
Derry head coach Mike Arone was happy his team has stayed competitive but said they are still falling short of their ultimate goal to pick up a win.
“We continue to make progress as a team,” he said. “But from the (Greensburg Salem) game to last week, I thought in certain areas, we actually took a step backward, and that is not what we wanted to see.”
Arone said the Trojans’ mistakes in the Southmoreland game are little details that the team try to focus on this week in practice as they prepare for conference play, with Apollo-Ridge this week.
“We made way too many mistakes,” he said. “We had too many penalties, we turned the ball over, and sometimes we didn’t capitalize on plays right in front of us. Again, we are looking to learn from that and the kids are still buying in, and we are getting prepared to take on Yough this week.”
Arone said the Trojans simply just need to quit turning the ball over and the results will possibly start to get better.
“We just have to eliminate the mistakes,” Arone said. “Turnovers and penalties are drive killers or drive stoppers and we just can’t continue to do that and expect to be successful.”
Sophomore wide receiver and cornerback Damauri Robinson had a solid game for Derry Area and Arone was very appreciative of his efforts against the Scotties. Robinson had four catches for over 100 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the Southmoreland game.
“I think Damauri really broke out in the Southmoreland game,” Arone said. “Damauri can be dangerous with the ball in his hands, and we know that going into the game. It is our job as coaches to get the ball in his hands more. We were able to get him the ball more and he made some big plays for us. We are expecting him to get better as the season goes on.
Arone also made mention of the Trojans quarterback, Blake Revoir and commended him for his play so far this season.
“I think Blake Revoir is really growing up and doing some nice things,” Arone said. “He threw the ball well and ran the ball well. He made some mistakes but will learn from those mistakes.”
The Derry offensive line received some credit from Coach Arone as well.
“They are young and inexperienced, but we are going to go as they god,” he said. “I think our offensive line is starting to play a little better. We are going to need to rely on those guys and I thought they have been getting better as well, but we need to get better all over the field.”
Arone said now that section play is upon them, it’s time to start making a turn in the season.
“We told our guys after last week that there is no better way to put it, but the scrimmages are over,” he said. “Conference play is starting, and it starts this week with Yough. (The players) understand that and they are prepared for that.”
Arone also made note that Yough presents some challenges to the Trojans as well.
“Yough presents some problems, and they’ll show you multiple sets,” he said. “We have watched of few games of them on film and they will spread you out. They will also go tight and run a quarterback draw. Their quarterback is young, but he’s a big kid and runs hard. They have some athletes and some receivers who present some problems for you.”
Arone said they are just as challenging to prepare for defensively as they are on the offensive.
“They will show you multiple fronts on defense, just as they do on offense,” he said. “They will line up in a three front and a 4-4 and there is a lot to prepare for. We believe we did a pretty good job in preparation this week and believe that we are ready to go.”
The Trojans played two out of their three nonconference games against schools that are in higher classifications, with games against Greater Latrobe and Greensburg Salem, and Arone said he thinks playing those games has helped the Trojans prepare for conference play.
“If (playing bigger teams) is a mental edge that helps our guys, then we’ll take it,” Arone said. “I’m not sure that it matters but if it’s a mental edge that helps us we will definitely take it, and I think that’s the way they look at it. The bottom line is you still have to line up and beat the guy playing across from you.”
