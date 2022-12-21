There is a reality TV show on TruTV called “The Carbonaro Effect,” which features magician Michael Carbonaro messing with people’s minds in real-life situations that usually leads to laughter and entertainment.
Although Derry Area’s Gabe Carbonara’s last name ends with an “A” and he’s not an illusionist by trade, the reality is his play this season has nothing short of magical. However, it wasn’t always that way. Whenever he was first peer-pressured into playing in 6th grade, he could barely dribble a ball.
“I would always travel at first,” said Carbonara, who plays small forward for the Trojans. “But more and more game time fixed that, and eventually, I fell in love with constantly improving.”
Game time is something Carbonara has amassed a plethora of since middle school. He has been on the varsity basketball team for four years, played AAU for Kiski, and has put in strong off-seasons.
“Gabe's body of work the past four years has been tremendous and he's reaping the benefits of the hours he's put into building his skill set,” said head coach Tom Esposito. “All he wants to do is win and see where his skill set can take him in the future.”
AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, has been a heavily debated topic for a few years now, but Carbonara believes his participation in the travel league helped him get better during the COVID years.
“Bad [AAU] programs and traditional thinking give it a bad reputation, but all the basketball I played against top-level student-athletes really helped me slow down the game,” said Carbonara.
This change in pace is something that has been palpable on the floor.
“The game has really slowed down for him, and he’s out there having fun,” said Coach Esposito.
They say seasons are more fun when you’re winning and playing at a high level. This is certainly the case this season thus far. Derry Area is currently 5-4 overall coming off a big win against Greensburg Salem, as the Trojans won 55-44. Carbonara led the way with 23 points including 10 boards and six assists. But instead of focusing on wins, the focus is always on getting better.
“Right now, we are shooting 50-60% per game,” reflected Carbonara. “We have a shot at the section; we just have to keep improving.”
Although he is scared to commit to something when it comes to a potential degree, Carbonara knows that he wants to play basketball in college. As a leader on the court, it’s no surprise that he wants to be a leader after school as he wishes to be an entrepreneur and own a business.
“This summer, I worked with my dad’s construction company, Gabriel Benjamin Construction, where we framed houses,” said Carbonara. “But I want to own a business of my own someday, either car detailing or landscaping.”
The truth is, Carbonara has been a major building block of the Derry Area boys’ basketball program since Coach Esposito took over. So, it is no surprise or maybe fate that he frames houses in the off-season. It takes a team to build domestic structures and athletic programs, sometimes from the ground up.
Whereas TruTV has “The Carbonaro Effect,” which uses magic to trick people for entertainment, Derry Area has enjoyed the “The Carbonara Effect” over the past four years. No tricks. No illusions. Just solid, unselfish play from an athlete who still has some more magic up his sleeve - one dribble at a time.
“Gabe is very unselfish. He doesn't care how many points he scores,” said Coach Esposito.
“He impacts the game in every phase of the game.”
