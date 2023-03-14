Micky Phillippi has spent more than a quarter of his life as a college wrestler, and the Derry Area graduate could fill a trophy cabinet with the awards and accolades he’s collected.
He’s a two-time Atlantic Conference Coast champion and three-time runner-up. He’s been honored three times as an NWCA Scholar All-American. He was even named Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.
But the five-time qualifier for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships has yet to stand on the podium as an All-American. He has come up one victory short – losing in what’s known as the blood round – in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Phillippi will take aim at an NCAA title one more time this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s seeded ninth at 133 pounds.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his best season. He was 25-1 and seeded fourth in the NCAA tournament bracket. Phillippi was named an NWCA All-American after the 2020 tournament was canceled, but he never got the opportunity to be recognized in front of thousands of fans.
“There is something about (stepping on the podium),” he said. “At the end of the day, all I can think is it’s God’s plan. Whatever happens happens. It’s hard because the general public, they don’t judge your career as an entity, the whole thing – they look at one tournament.”
A winding path
Phillippi was a three-time PIAA champion when he graduated from Derry. He was recruited to Virginia by Keith Gavin and Jordan Leen. He went 25-8 in open tournaments while redshirting that season, but when Gavin took the head coaching position at Pitt and brought Leen with him as his top assistant, Phillippi was more than happy to return home as a Panther.
Because he transferred to another ACC school, he was ruled ineligible for his next season, so he hit the open tournament circuit again, going 17-3. That decision was eventually overturned, giving him four years of eligibility at Pitt.
In his first season as a starter, he went 21-4 including a victory over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in a dual meet that ranks as one of the most memorable matches from the Gavin Era at Pitt. He went 2-2 at the NCAA tournament, including a 3-1 loss to his old rival from Greater Latrobe, Luke Pletcher, who was wrestling for Ohio State.
Pletcher eventually joined the Pitt Regional Training Center and is now on the Panthers coaching staff, looking to help Phillippi become an All-American and, ultimately, a national champion.
Pletcher and Phillippi were rivals from the time they were in elementary school, so there was an adjustment period for the two.
“It didn’t even feel right at first,” Phillippi said with a laugh, noting that Pletcher is now his “go-to” coach. “He’s really in my corner and wants to see me do well. He’s very mature for his age as a coach. He’s able to pick guys apart.”
A competitor and coach
Phillippi’s interest isn’t just in how Pletcher coaches him, but in coaching styles in general. Phillippi has been coaching other wrestlers, in one form or another, for years. He gave individual lessons to current Pitt teammate Brock McMillen when McMillen was still in high school, and he coaches his nephews and junior high wrestlers in Derry as often as he can. He’s planning to coach several dozen members of the Troy Dolan Wrestling Club – run by another Derry Area legend – in Virginia this summer.
Phillippi, who married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa, last year and will turn 26 next month, contemplated focusing on coaching instead of returning for a seventh season of college wrestling.
The desire to make one more run won out, but Pitt’s head coach says Phillippi should have a bright future as a mentor.
“He’s got a great personality for it,” Gavin said. “He’s a very good communicator. He loves the sport and he likes working with kids. He already has a pretty good following.”
Coaching – especially in a sport like wrestling – isn’t always the most glamourous job, but Gavin doesn’t expect that to be an issue for Phillippi.
“He’s a worker,” Gavin said. “Coaching is a grind, and he knows how to grind. That’s a big piece of it.”
Phillippi also understands that wrestling, especially at the lower levels, should be enjoyable.
“I’ve realized with my nephews if I make it fun for them, it’s easier for them to do better,” he said. “It’s better than the old-school way of thinking. You need to have fun with it. It’s not as hard as you think.”
Leen, who took the head coaching position at Brown this season, used to tell Phillippi that he wrestles better with a smile on his face. That can be difficult in such a grueling sport, even for Phillippi, who has one of the quickest smiles in college wrestling.
He’ll try to keep that in mind when he steps on the mat on Thursday against Iowa’s Brody Teske, and he won’t feel additional pressure.
“That’s there no matter what,” Phillippi said of pressure. “It’s been there every year. It’s just the outside pressure of being who I am and wanting to be the best I can possibly be. I’m really just trying to live in the moment, not get in my own head and try to have some fun.”
Putting it all together
There isn’t much left for Gavin to tell Phillippi at this point.
“For him, reminding him that he’s been there before, not just at nationals, but he’s been in big matches his whole life,” the Panthers coach said. “Ever since I’ve known Micky, he’s been winning tight matches. This is nothing new to him. He’s going to be in some heaters, but it’s nothing he hasn’t experienced before.”
Phillippi hopes that the tournament will end on Saturday with something he hasn’t experienced before – him standing on the podium as an All-American.
“It would kind of solidify leaving a legacy,” he said. “I’m going out there to win a national title, just like I have every year in college. I never really shot for anything less. I want to win a national title. I know on my best day, I can beat anyone in the country. I just need to go out there and have that day. The goal is to stand at the top of that podium. I’m focused on that, but first I’m trying to focus on each step in front of me.”
