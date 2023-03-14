20230314-DAPhillippi.jpg

Micky Phillippi wrestling against Lehigh on Nov. 19 in Pittsburgh.

 PHOTO BY ERIC KNOPSNYDER

Micky Phillippi has spent more than a quarter of his life as a college wrestler, and the Derry Area graduate could fill a trophy cabinet with the awards and accolades he’s collected.

He’s a two-time Atlantic Conference Coast champion and three-time runner-up. He’s been honored three times as an NWCA Scholar All-American. He was even named Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.

