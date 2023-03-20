20230320-Phillippi .jpg

Derry Area graduate Micky Phillippi (left) hugs Pitt wrestling teammate Nino Bonaccorsi after Bonaccorsi won the 197-pound title at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Micky Phillippi’s college wrestling career ended on Saturday, but the impact that he made on the University of Pittsburgh program will live on for years.

The Derry Area graduate lost in the blood round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the fourth time, meaning he fell one victory short of a top-eight finish that includes All-American honors.

