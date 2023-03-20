Micky Phillippi’s college wrestling career ended on Saturday, but the impact that he made on the University of Pittsburgh program will live on for years.
The Derry Area graduate lost in the blood round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the fourth time, meaning he fell one victory short of a top-eight finish that includes All-American honors.
“Micky’s done, and he had a great career here,” Pitt coach Keith Gavin said. “Not only that, Micky changed our program. He was the first guy to jump on board. He’s an incredible character person. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to coach him. What he did for the program cannot be overstated.”
After winning three state championships at Derry, Phillippi was recruited to the University of Virginia, where Gavin was an assistant coach. When Gavin, who won a national championship for the Panthers in 2008, returned to his alma mater in 2017, Phillippi followed him.
At the time, Phillippi didn’t like the culture that he found in Oakland.
“Honestly, I wasn’t comfortable with the team and the atmosphere,” Phillippi said. “I just tried to stay strong and do the right things and hoped it would pay off. It did, and I think I left a legacy for these guys to look up to, I hope.”
He quickly bonded with a true freshman from Bethel Park named Nino Bonaccorsi who, like Phillippi, was more into working out than going out. Together, they helped change the culture of the program and, ultimately, its trajectory, according to Gavin. The Panthers won a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference dual meet title this season, and on Saturday, Bonaccorsi captured the national title at 197 pounds to become Pitt’s first champion since Gavin.
“He’s like a brother to me,” Phillippi said hours before Bonaccorsi’s victory. “He pushed me beyond limits, and I pushed him. I’m so happy to see him in the national finals. There’s no human being on this planet more deserving than that guy. He does everything right, lives the right lifestyle. He believes in himself, has a good relationship with God, the team, the coaches, and the community. He gives back. A great person. If it wasn’t me, I wanted it to be him.”
Phillippi’s career didn’t end on such a high note. After splitting his first two matches on Thursday, he went 1-1 on Friday, beating Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer 5-1 before falling to Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona 6-3 in the blood round.
The heartbreak of coming so close so many times drew empathy from wrestlers, coaches and fans alike, especially because Phillippi’s engaging personality makes him instantly likable, even for those he’s competing against.
He ended his seven-year career – which included exemptions for a year initially wiped out by his transfer and one for the pandemic – with a 132-32 record.
“I can’t always understand these things, but it’s God’s plan,” Phillippi said. “That’s all I can say. I can without a doubt look back and say I did everything I could. I put myself in the right positions, worked my butt off, listened to my coaches, trained hard, ate right, didn’t go out, lived a good lifestyle. It just didn’t work out. I don’t understand it, but I do really believe God has a bigger plan for me.”
Those plans include going into coaching, possibly at the collegiate level, where he’d like to make an impact similar to the one he’s already made at Pitt.
“I know that there’s a bigger purpose here,” he said. “I hope that I was able to inspire some kids and hopefully get some kids to this program and we can just watch Pitt wrestling continue to prosper.”
