With a team score of 429, the Derry Area Trojans boys golf team will move on to the finals of the Class 2A championship to be held at Cedarbook Golf Course in Belle Vernon on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m.
“I felt good about things going in,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “We played a practice round on Saturday. Today was a lot warmer and I thought that was going to help.”
Derry Area, along with Quaker Valley and Mohawk made the cut to advance from the day’s initial round of competition held at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.
“I watched the ones, twos, and threes tee off on the first hole,” Smeltzer said. “The only team I really knew anything about was Quaker Valley. They are always strong and they were the section champions in their section this year. As for the rest of the field, I knew very little. I saw a lot of kids struggle on that first tee box.”
The Quakers led the pack with a total team score of 386. Mohawk was second with 427 and Derry Area was third at 429.
Hunter Jurica led Derry Area with a 75. Individually, he placed second behind Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger at 74.
The rest of the Trojans scoring was as such: Ashton Beighley 80, Antonio Hauser 89, Hayden Smolleck 92, Owen Hammers 93 and Chase Sheffler 98.
Along with Quaker Valley and Mohawk, the Trojans will compete against the top three teams from the day’s other site Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Connellsville. The teams that advance from this site are Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy and South Park.
“I think we left a lot of shots out there that we would have liked to have gotten back,” Smeltzer said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to, I know that but we made it to the finals again, and there are a lot of teams who didn’t get this far.”
