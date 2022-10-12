With a team score of 429, the Derry Area Trojans boys golf team will move on to the finals of the Class 2A championship to be held at Cedarbook Golf Course in Belle Vernon on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m.

“I felt good about things going in,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “We played a practice round on Saturday. Today was a lot warmer and I thought that was going to help.”

