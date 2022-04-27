On April 20, 2021, Derry Area Girls' Track and Field team lost to Burrell, 80-70.

For those not familiar with how track and field is scored, that's the equivalent of a lost relay or one or two places that could've gone either way.

On April 26, 2022, the Derry Area girls track and field team avenged that lost with a convincing win over the visiting Burrell squad, 94-56, and Ligonier Valley, 108.5-40.5. With the two wins, the girl's team has finished the regular season undefeated and has won the section championship for the fourth time in six seasons.

"This was a team win," said head coach Mark Curcio. "Our goal all season was to compete for a section championship, and with such a young team, some people might've thought that has being a tough challenge... but these girls stepped up and then some. I can't wait to see '2022' on the record board under section championships - they deserved this."

Out of 18 events, Derry Area secured 13 first places against Burrell and 14 against Ligonier Valley. Leading the way for the Lady Trojans were freshman Jane Huss, who secured a first place in every race that she participated in; freshman Sophia Mazzoni, who took first in the shot put and javelin; and junior Ashley Baker, who outperformed pre-meet plans by taking the long and triple jump.

"Ashley [Baker] came to play today," said Curcio. "I know she was nervous about the pole vault, but I told her that her top two focuses were the long and triple jump, and she did exactly what I expected her to do."

Along the lines of jumps, one of the stories of the meet belonged to freshman Regan Repak who took first place in the high jump after a jump off with Burrell's Tessa Mathabel. After being completely tied at 4 feet, 8 inches, the official present declared that the two had to compete in a jump off, meaning that each competitor had one jump to make 4' 8" and then work their way up and down until there was one girl left standing.

Repak was the last one and earned five huge points for the team.

With the section championship, the girls now await to see where the semi-final round will be in the WPIAL team championships.

On the boys' side, in order to make playoffs, they needed to defeat both Burrell and Ligonier Valley. Unfortunately for the Trojans, they fell just short of the goal by losing to Burrell, 88-62, and Ligonier Valley, 79-71.

"I'm extremely proud of the boys," said Curcio. "They had a tall order today, but despite being shorthanded, they performed with pride and represented Derry."

One of the highlights of the day included the boys 4x100 team of Troy Clark, Damuari Robinson, Derrick Moffitt, and Ahmad Ward winning first place overall against two of the best 400m relay teams in the county with a time of 46.91.

"Ahmad [Ward] was upset with his 100-meter time of 12.02, but I told him that his relay win was more important," said Curcio. "Once that settled in, he realized what he and his team had accomplished and are now excited about counties this weekend."

Despite that first place, the Trojans only won three first places against Ligonier Valley and six against Burrell, but two of those belonged to senior Carson Chamberlain who took the shot put and discus.

"Today was senior recognition for the team, and Carson has been a staple for the team for many years," said Curcio. "To see him end his career at home on such a high note was bittersweet. I know the boys wanted the win, but to see Carson take first in his main two events was well-deserved."

The boys have finished section play 2-4 heading into WCCAs this Saturday.

"Overall, I'm very happy with how both teams represented Derry Area today," said Curcio. "The girls were crowned section champions, the boys fought hard, but both teams put Derry Area on the map today when it comes to AA track and field."