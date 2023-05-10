Going into Tuesday’s WPIAL AA Championships, Derry Area knew that it would be difficult considering their competition was the defending team champion, but at the end of the meet, the Lady Trojans now realize what it takes to win at that level.
The Derry Area girls track and field team ended their team season at the WPIAL Championship meet finishing 4th overall out of 69 AA teams after losing to the team champion Quaker Valley, 100.50 to 49.50; to the team runner-up Winchester Thurston, 86-60, and to Knoch, 94-56.
Head coach Mark Curcio was proud of his team and how much they accomplished.
“I told the girls at the end that I was proud of them and to learn from this experience,” said Curcio. “Now they know what that level feels like and what it takes to win at that level. If they want to be crowned WPIAL champion — that’s the level of competitiveness they have to reach.”
A few personal bests were met by the Lady Trojans along the way including Reigna Taylor in the 100-meter hurdles (17.62), Julia Omlor in the 400-meter (1:05), Charity Peterman in the 300-meter hurdles (53.82), Ashley Baker in the triple jump (33-10) and long jump (16.5), and Regan Repak in the long jump (147.5).
On the way home, fire trucks were awaiting the team as they entered Derry to escort them back to the school.
“It was actually really nice to see so many people care about what we accomplished,” said senior Cydney Wierzbowski.
But now the focus moves on to individual competition, especially considering the WPIAL Individual Championships are next Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.
“We made it as far as we did because of the quality of girls on this team,” said Curcio. “But now it’s officially individual season for a lot of these girls — let’s see how far they can get on an individual level.”
A select few individuals will head to Norwin on Thursday for their Last Chance Meet at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.