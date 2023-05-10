Going into Tuesday’s WPIAL AA Championships, Derry Area knew that it would be difficult considering their competition was the defending team champion, but at the end of the meet, the Lady Trojans now realize what it takes to win at that level.

The Derry Area girls track and field team ended their team season at the WPIAL Championship meet finishing 4th overall out of 69 AA teams after losing to the team champion Quaker Valley, 100.50 to 49.50; to the team runner-up Winchester Thurston, 86-60, and to Knoch, 94-56.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.