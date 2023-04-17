There were a handful of other track and field invitationals taking place Saturday in western Pennsylvania, but it was at the Bill Wilt Memorial United Invitational where the Derry Area girls won the team title with a total of 124 points.
“We came in with a near possibility to win the overall team championship and we did exactly that,” said junior Reigna Taylor. “I’m so thankful to be on such a supportive team and I’ve never been more proud to call myself a Derry athlete.”
The girls earned points in every category: sprints (24), distance (five), hurdles (eight), relays (16), and jumps (27), but it was in the category in throws where the Lady Trojans really dominated the competition.
In the discus, sophomore Sophia Mazzoni took first overall with a throw 97 feet, 4 inches followed by teammate senior Mara Lewis with a mark of 96 feet, 7 inches. Feeding off of that momentum, Mazzoni turned around and won javelin with a throw of 137 feet, 10 inches, and Rain Loucks finished fifth overall with a mark of 93 feet, 8 inches. For Mazzoni, all that was left was the shot put to finish the tri-fecta.
Although Mazzoni finished a few inches short, she took second overall with a throw of 30 feet, 6 inches, followed by Lewis in third with a mark of 29 feet, 10.75 inches.
“This was their first chance at competition that was as good as or better than them and I couldn’t have been happier with their response,” said Dave McNichol, throws coach for Derry Area. “Last year’s exposure to high-pressure situations helped them keep their cool and stay composed, which will be important as start to enter championship season.”
While the throwers handled their business up on the hill, the jumps competed in by senior Ashley Baker, sophomore Regan Repak, and Loucks, all solidified key places. Baker took fourth in the long jump (14-8.75) and Repak finished fifth (14-0.5). In the triple jump, Baker finished second overall with a mark of 30 feet, 8.5 inches followed by Repak again at 30 feet, 2 inches.
However, it was when the jumps were measured vertically where Repak shined.
In the high jump, Repak finished at a height of 4 feet, 10 inches, missing the coveted five-foot mark by an ankle.
“Regan has steadily developed her physical jumping abilities,” said jumps coach Gene Brisbane. “But more than that, her mental toughness is what separates her from competitors. She truly is a pleasure to coach.”
On the track, sophomore Julia Omlor had herself a day finishing second overall in the 100 meter (13.32), second overall in the 200 meter (27.81), and second overall as a member of the girls 4x100 meter relay team including Taylor, Shyanne Hornbaker, and Julia Mucci. Their time of 54.15 is a new personal best.
Sophomore Jane Huss also had a busy day finishing second in the 400 meter (1:03), 5th in the 800 meter (2:35), and 4th as a member of the 4x400 meter and 4x800 meter relay teams.
Other place-winners included junior Tessa Hayes who took 14 seconds off her two mile, finishing sixth overall with a time of 13:43, and freshman Kayla Ferri finishing second overall in the 100 meter hurdles with a new personal best of 17.72.
On the boys side, sophomore Gabriel Gess finished fourth overall with a time of 56.56, sophomore Jacob Hauser took fifth overall in the pole vault (9-0), junior Ahmad Ward finished 5th (129-0) and freshman Ricky Daniels finished 6th (128-5) in the javelin.
Both relays placed including the 4x400 meter consisting of Damauri Robinson, Troy Clark, Charlie Banks, and Gess finishing fifth, and the 4x100 meter with Clark, Robinson, Brady Aliff, and Ward as they hit a new personal best of 45.85.
The story of the day for the boys belonged to two milers, Banks and sophomore Logan Corbett, as they finished fourth and fifth respectively, but both broke five minutes in the process. For a AA team to have two sub-5 minute milers is a rare occurrence.
“Chuck and Logan really put together great performances in the mile, thriving on the competition,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “Chuck’s 4:52 was a lifetime best and he was totally in his element out there asserting himself with confidence in a competitive field. As for Logan, I’ve known all season he’s had that level of a performance in him, now he knows too.”
The girls and boys teams both head into the last section meet of the season Wednesday at home vs. Frazier as it will be senior meet. Senior recognition will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the first event beginning at 4 p.m. For the boys, they have an opportunity to go 4-2 in the section and keep their playoff hopes alive, while the girls aim to finish undefeated and solidify their second straight section title.
