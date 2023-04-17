20230417-Derrytraack.jpg

The Derry Area girls varsity track team takes a moment for a photo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

There were a handful of other track and field invitationals taking place Saturday in western Pennsylvania, but it was at the Bill Wilt Memorial United Invitational where the Derry Area girls won the team title with a total of 124 points.

“We came in with a near possibility to win the overall team championship and we did exactly that,” said junior Reigna Taylor. “I’m so thankful to be on such a supportive team and I’ve never been more proud to call myself a Derry athlete.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.