When it comes to the WPIAL track & field playoffs, numbers don’t lie, especially when it comes to roster size and depth. Sometimes you just need the horses and iron will to win.
The Derry Area girls track and field team head to Shenango today to face the home team, Shenango, and two other teams, Shady Side Academy and Hopewell, in a triple-dual dual meet in the semi-final round of the WPIAL playoffs.
All teams had to finish as the top two teams in their respective sections to get to this matchup. Derry Area, was the section champion of 7-AA, their 4th title in five years (2020 excluded). Shenango is the section-winning representative of 1-AA.
“I am calling this the tango in Shenango,” said Derry Area head coach Mark Curcio about Tuesday’s matchup. “We were hoping to host the meet considering we have developed such a winning reputation in AA, but the girls are ready to represent and fight for a trip to the WPIAL Finals.”
Since the team’s inception in the mid-90s, the team has won 8 section titles, four under former head coach Rich Matrunick, and four under current head coach Curcio. None of the first seven have made it past the semi-finals. However, in 2017, the boys team, under Curcio, made it to the WPIAL finals and it’s a meet that he will never forget.
“I remember that meet like it was yesterday,” said Curcio. “Everything was lining up perfectly, but we just ran out of horses when it came to the distance runners.”
In a similar fashion last season, the girls lost in the semi-finals to Greensburg Central-Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Quaker Valley, and Waynesburg … and again, they ran out of horses.
That weakness was something that assistant coach Greg Rager took personally. This year, the stable is finally stocked with distance and middle-distance runners who can be placed all over the track in events 400 and up.
“I’ve been telling the distance team all week that they have to fight all day on Tuesday,” said Rager. “Fight for position. Fight past their comfort zones. Fight for the team. Be horses.”
The leaders of the group have been freshman Jane Huss, who went undefeated in section races 800 and up; senior Emma Huber, who was one of the only distance runners last year; freshman Mikah Horwat, who played a pivotal role against Burrell and Ligonier Valley, and Tessa Hayes, who was the lone 2-miler for Derry Area at the semi-final round last season.
On Tuesday, the Lady Trojans will have three girls compete in every event 400 and up.
“I give Coach Rager a lot of credit,” said Curcio. “He cares. Whenever he took over the cross country program, he really focused on getting the numbers up because they were so down. He had a plan and the girls bought in. Now whenever we strategize, there is a plethora of runners we can choose from and place in events all over the track. That flexibility is huge.”
Off the track, the throwers, who consistently went 27-0 in the section in all three throws, have their hands full against a stout Shenango throwing squad led by senior and University of Iowa recruit Emma Callahan with a mark of 142’ 10” in the discus and 111’ 1” in the javelin.
“It’s going to be a battle over in the field on Tuesday,” said Curcio. “But I am confident that our girls will come through with a win in points.”
In order to make it to the WPIAL finals for the first time in team history, Derry Area must have the best record against the other three teams. The iron-clad way is to go 3-0.
“Whenever Coach Rager breaks down his distance team after practices, he always tells the team they’re the ‘iron women of Derry,” said Curcio. “Tuesday night after the smoke from the starting guns clear, they have a chance to solidify themselves in the history of Derry athletics.”
“All season, it has been said about us that the ‘future is bright,’ but again we argue, ‘the future could be right now.’”
Contributions made by Mark Curcio.
