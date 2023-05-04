The Derry Area girls track and field team has a chance to make history Thursday evening as it travels to South Park for the semifinal round of the 2023 WPIAL team playoffs.
Even though all sports playoffs are organized differently, they are the first Derry Area girls team to make a WPIAL semifinals since the golf team did in 2013.
“For golf, the WPIAL finals are made up of first- and second-place teams from each section,” explained Tracey Smeltzer, head coach of the golf team. “From there, the top two winning teams go to states.”
In swimming, which is commonly compared to track and field, there are no team playoffs.
“It’s more of an invitational,” said Jeff Kelly, head coach of the swimming and diving team. “Swimmers and divers qualify for a meet and then the team that scores the most points wins.”
When it comes to a traditional, “bracket-style” playoff system, like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and other team sports, the track and field team has a chance to do something that no other Derry Area girls team has accomplished: make the WPIAL team championship.
“Being in the playoffs is a goal of every team in every sport,” said jumps coach Gene Brisbane. “Being in the WPIAL Championships is very special in every sport.”
But the road to get there won’t be easy. Last year in the semifinal round, the girls won against Shady Side Academy, 95-55, but lost two close meets against Hopewell, 77-73, and Shenango, 82-68. This year awaiting the Lady Trojans are South Park (7-0) and Waynesburg Central (6-1), who both won their respective sections, and Freedom Area, who finished second in theirs.
According to WPIAL.org, South Park won the WPIAL team title in 2019. But that was pre-Covid and four years ago. Based on the depth of their roster in every event, the Lady Trojans believe their time is now.
During dual meets, every track and field event awards points to the first three places. First-place winners receive five points, second-place finishers earn three, and third place gets one. After seven meets this season, Derry Area produced 5 girls who have earned over 100 each in their respective events: Julia Omlor, sophomore sprinter; Jane Huss, sophomore distance runner; Sophia Mazzoni, sophomore thrower; Regina Taylor, junior sprinter, and Ashley Baker, senior jumper.
“These girls have earned their way to the WPIAL semifinals going through their section unbeaten,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “I believe they have the talent and more importantly the toughness to get to the WPIAL Finals and they know it... They are well aware of what’s possible.”
