The Derry Area girls tennis team traveled to Valley for their first match of the season where they were able to return home victorious after claiming a 3-2 win to start the season.
Derry Area’s Danielle Dominick faced off against Gabby Feth of Valley in a singles match. Dominick managed to win her match in straight sets, both 6-0 scorelines.
Ashley Marsh of Derry Area faced Valley’s Alexandra Thomey in another singles match. Ashley lost the first set 2-6, but was able to battle back and win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to earn herself and Derry Area the win.
In a doubles match Derry Area’s Payton Donovan and Aubre Duffy competed with Riley Hill and Karrigan Thomey of Valley. The Derry Area duo managed to win in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) to get the necessary third win for Derry to take the over series.
Despite not winning outright in the other action on Wednesday the Trojans fought hard against Valley. Paige King of Derry faced Nina Vigilante of Valley and was defeated in straight sets, and in the other doubles action, Derry Area’s Amelia Sobota and Melissa Polinsky faced Valley’s Olivia Lowe and Sophie Harclerode. Sobota and Polinsky battled hard for three sets but couldn’t secure the win.
Still, the all-around effort was good enough to start Derry Area off in the win column as they sit 1-0 after one match.
(0) comments
