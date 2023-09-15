On Wednesday, Derry Area varsity girls tennis athletes Danielle Dominick and Paige King traveled to Valley High School to compete in the WPIAL Class AA Section 1 Singles Tournament.
There were a total of 16 girls that competed in the single elimination tournament. The first two rounds were played as a 10-game pro-set, while the final two rounds were played as a best of 3 sets. The top three finishers of the tournament qualify to play in the WPIAL Class AA Championship.
In the first round of the tournament, Paige King of Derry Area faced Amelia Miller of Southmoreland, while Danielle Dominick of Derry Area faced Bella Fullman of Mount Pleasant Area. King played a long 10 game pro-set and battled hard against her opponent. In the end, King was unfortunately defeated 10-4 by her opponent and was eliminated from the tournament.
On the other hand, Dominick was able to defeat her opponent 10-0 in the first round, advancing her to compete in the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Dominick faced Juliana Stabile of Greensburg Salem. Once again, Dominick was able to defeat her opponent, this time winning 10-2, advancing her to the semi-finals.
In the semifinals, Dominick faced off against Anna Buterbaugh of Indiana. This was not the first meeting between Dominick and Buterbaugh, as they have both played each other in close matches in previous years. In this semi-finals showdown, Dominick played outstanding tennis and was able to beat her opponent in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-1. This was the final match played on Wednesday, and this win advanced Dominick to play in the finals on Thursday.
In the finals, Dominick faced Sasha Hoffman of Greensburg Central Catholic. Dominick played hard and battled in a match that was much closer than the score reflected. Dominick was defeated by her opponent 6-0, 6-1 — finishing her at second place for the entire tournament.
This 2nd place finish qualifies her to complete in the WPIAL Class AA Singles Championship — at which top finishers will be sent to states for singles. The WPIAL Class AA Singles Championship will take place on Sept. 20; the location and time are still yet to be announced.
