DA-TROJANS_LOGO

On Wednesday, Derry Area varsity girls tennis athletes Danielle Dominick and Paige King traveled to Valley High School to compete in the WPIAL Class AA Section 1 Singles Tournament.

There were a total of 16 girls that competed in the single elimination tournament. The first two rounds were played as a 10-game pro-set, while the final two rounds were played as a best of 3 sets. The top three finishers of the tournament qualify to play in the WPIAL Class AA Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.