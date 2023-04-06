On a hot, yet windy day at Trojan Stadium, the Derry Area track and field team hosted Ligonier Valley and Mt. Pleasant in a pivotal section double duel. On the girls’ side, Derry defeated Ligonier Valley, 108-33, and Mt. Pleasant, 100-41. On the boys’ side, Derry defeated Ligonier Valley, 75-66, but lost to Mt. Pleasant, 89-52.
The girls were evenly represented in all events against Ligonier Valley, taking first place in every event except the mile run and the 4x400, which Derry forfeited due to the score. Against Mt. Pleasant, the Derry Area girls swept the track events.
First-place overall winners included Reigna Taylor in the 100m hurdles (17.66), Julia Omlor in the 100 meters (13.35) and 200 meters (28.49), Jane Huss in the 400 meters (1:04) and 800 meters (2:44.20), Kayla Ferri in the 300-meter hurdles (57.19), Tessa Hayes in the 2 miles (14:32), Sophia Mazzoni in the javelin (136-0), Regan Repak in the high jump (4’ 11.5”), and Ashley Baker in the long jump (14’ 10”) and triple jump (32’ 4”).
For freshman Kayla Ferri, her 300-meter hurdle win was her first career varsity 1st place overall.
When asked about her teammate Ferri’s performance, fellow hurdler Taylor said, “She’s a beast.”
Sophomore Regan Repak, who had a disappointing performance last week, responded with a vengeance, winning the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 11 and a half inches. Jumps coach Gene Brisbane was not surprised by her rebound.
“It’s not surprising that Regan is excelling in the high jump. She is focused and determined to find out how well she can perform,” said Brisbane. “She is also contributing points in the triple jump. She’s a team player. She will do whatever she can to help the team.”
This sentiment is found all over the track, especially when it comes to junior Tessa Hayes, who took 1st in the mile and 2 miles against Mt. Pleasant.
“Tessa has devoted the last year to improving as a runner, and it was on full display today. She used to run the 2 miles exclusively, but showed her range today in the 4x800, mile, and 2 miles,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “She’s a team player. She will do whatever she can to help the team.”
And lastly, whereas Sophia Mazzoni took the spotlight last week for breaking the school record in the javelin, this week it was back to girl throwing dominance for Derry Area winning the throws with a combined score of 14-13 against Mt. Pleasant and 26-1 against Ligonier Valley.
“The girl throwers are a strong group. Great leadership from upperclassmen coupled with ability and work ethic. They lead the way for every meet by setting the tone with strong and consistent performances,” said throws coach, Dave McNichol. “It’s great to know we can count on them to do their part to help the team win.”
The boys lost against Mt. Pleasant but got their first win of the season against Ligonier Valley in a tight battle that came down to the very end.
First-place overall winners were Charlie Banks in the mile (5:07) and 2 miles (11:43) and Timothy Miller in the 300-meter hurdles (46.77). For Banks, it was a long time coming.
“Chuck, through all of his injuries, has never lost his desire to compete. When he was asked to run the 4x800 on top of his usual mile and 2-mile races, he did not hesitate,” said Rager. “He has a lot left in the tank and will continue to improve.”
Miller was shocked by his big win for the team in his main event, the 300 hurdles.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Miller. “The endurance work that coach put us through really paid off.”
In the field, the Trojans scraped and clawed their way to earn some big points down the stretch, especially from junior Ahmad Ward in the javelin (129-0).
“Ahmad is starting to find his form with javelin,” said McNichol. “He took some big steps today with being able to combine his arm strength and speed and show the potential I’ve always known was there.”
In the other meet, the Ligonier Valley girls lost to Mt. Pleasant, 69-54, and Mt. Pleasant boys defeated Ligonier Valley, 86-37.
As for the Trojans track and field teams, the girls will enter Easter break undefeated 3-0, while the boys are 1-2. The next meet is Wednesday at Southmoreland with a start time of 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.