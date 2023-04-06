20230406-DAtrack.jpg

Derry Area’s Julia Omlor races away from the competition in the 100 meters.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On a hot, yet windy day at Trojan Stadium, the Derry Area track and field team hosted Ligonier Valley and Mt. Pleasant in a pivotal section double duel. On the girls’ side, Derry defeated Ligonier Valley, 108-33, and Mt. Pleasant, 100-41. On the boys’ side, Derry defeated Ligonier Valley, 75-66, but lost to Mt. Pleasant, 89-52.

The girls were evenly represented in all events against Ligonier Valley, taking first place in every event except the mile run and the 4x400, which Derry forfeited due to the score. Against Mt. Pleasant, the Derry Area girls swept the track events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.