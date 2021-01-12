It was a rough start to the season for the Derry Area girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Trojans fell, 66-33, to Deer Lakes in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup on Monday.
Junior Tiana Moracco led Derry Area (0-1, 0-1) with 16 points. Deer Lake’s Reese Hasley led all scorers with 19.
Monday night’s game was Derry Area’s season-opener after the team had several games postponed because of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-week shutdown of winter sports to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Lady Trojans only trailed by two (12-10) after the first quarter, but Deer Lakes outscored Derry Area, 19-6, in the second to lead 31-16 at the half.
Deer Lakes (1-1, 0-1) led 45-26 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Trojans, 21-7, in the fourth to cement a 33-point win.
Derry Area’s Mara Lewis contributed six points and Emma Huber, five.
Derry Area travels to Burrell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Last year, the Lady Trojans finished 14-9 overall and 11-3 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3. Derry Area reached the district playoffs but fell 47-32 against Freedom Area.
——— DERRY AREA (33)
Huber 2-0-5; Moracco 6-3-16; Dunlap 0-0-0; Doperak 1-0-2; Lewis 2-2-6; Gruska 0-0-0; Loucks 0-0-0; Meloy 2-0-4; Legge 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 13-5(11)—33
DEER LAKES (66)
Hasley 7-3-19; Parise 1-0-2; Fleming 3-3-9; Herbster 1-0-2; Guthrie 1-1-3; Butler 3-0-6; Simurda 1-0-2; Bolcinich 4-0-8; Sullivan 2-1-5; Cappetti 5-0-10. Totals, 28-8(13)—66
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 6 10 7 — 33 Deer Lakes 12 19 14 21 — 66
Three-point field goals: Huber, Moracco; Hadley
