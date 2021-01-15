Playing for just the second time this season, the Derry Area girls looked like a basketball team that has not yet found its rhythm offensively. The Lady Trojans made just six field goals — and only one aside from Tiana Moracco — in a 50-21 home loss against Burrell on Thursday.
With the defeat, the Trojans fell to 0-2, both setbacks coming in Class 4A, Section 1 action. Burrell, meanwhile, improved to 2-2, including 1-0 in the section.
With five key contributors graduated from last season’s playoff team for the Trojans, Moracco, a junior, was expected to shoulder the scoring burden. While she netted 16 points on Thursday, no other Derry Area players scored more than two points.
The offensive woes began from the opening tipoff, as the Lady Trojans did not connect on a field goal until Moracco scored from the baseline with approximately two minutes left in the opening period. The other points in the first quarter came from the free throw line, from which the Lady Trojans were just 6-of-18 for the game.
The second quarter was no better, as Derry Area scored just four points — field goals from Moracco and classmate Emma Huber.
In the second half, Moracco knocked down three shots from behind the arc, and also made three free throws, as she accounted for all of her team’s points.
“They all have to take a personal responsibility for improving their fundamental skills,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said of his players. “They all need to be better shooters. They all need to be better ballhandlers. And they all need to understand what we’re trying to do on offense and defense much better.”
With players like Abby Doperak, Mara Lewis, Alanna Meloy, Rachelle Marinchek, and Sara Bungard earning their first meaningful varsity minutes this season, they have appeared anxious at times. Brisbane also noted that the game is not coming naturally to them, which created the numerous issues on offense.
Defensively, the Lady Trojans had few answers for Burrell junior Allison Fisher, who scored a game-high 27 points, single-handedly outscoring Derry Area. Fisher made 10 shots from the floor, and was perfect from the charity stripe, going 4-for-4. She was the only Lady Bucs’ player to reach double figures in scoring.
“She went to the basket pretty well, and we didn’t have much of an answer for that. She had an excellent shooting night,” Brisbane stated of Fisher.
Derry Area faced a deficit of 16-5 after the first period, and 26-9 at the intermission. The Lady Bucs also scored the first eight points of the third, but Brisbane saw improvement from his defense from that point forward. The second-year head coach utilized a myriad of defenses throughout the contest, including man-to-man, and 1-2-2, 2-3, and matchup zones.
“There were some things that we did in the second half that I was happy with. We’re definitely going to build on that,” he said. “We have to simplify things a little bit more.”
When the Lady Bucs took a 44-13 lead on a Fisher putback late in the third quarter, the mercy rule went into effect. Previously, the mercy rule was 40 points for high-school basketball, but a recent change by the PIAA shifted the margin to 30 points in the second half.
With the clock running for almost the entirety of the fourth stanza, Fisher and Moracco accounted for all of the points in the frame – five apiece
While Moracco’s scoring output was impressive, Brisbane said she still must improve her overall game for the Lady Trojans to make significant strides. Notably, her rebounding has improved, but Brisbane has set another significant challenge for her.
“Great players make all the other players around them better, so she needs to work on doing that, which she is,” he said. “She can’t get frustrated. She has to stay positive.”
Aside from Moracco’s production, Huber and Lewis each contributed two points for Derry Area, while Doperak added one point.
For Burrell, freshman Shelby Wojcik added eight points, Addy Landowski provided seven, Riley Sterlitz scored six, and Hope Clark rounded out the scoring with two points.
Derry Area is scheduled to return to the court next Thursday, as the Lady Trojans are slated to host section foe Valley. The Lady Vikings have yet to play a game to this point.
In junior varsity action on Thursday, Burrell prevailed 35-23 against the Lady Trojans. With no assistants on his staff, Brisbane also coached that contest, marking the first time he coached a JV contest since 1984.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.